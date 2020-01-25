NAZ Sun Jared Harper stands tall in G League

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Jared Harper of the NAZ Suns might be undersized, but what he does have is speed, athleticism, handles, a reliable shot and most importantly, a foot in the door.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, the 5-foot-11 guard from Mableton, Georgia received the opportunity to play for the Phoenix Suns in the Las Vegas Summer League. This was the chance Harper needed to get in his foot in the door and earn a professional NBA contract.

Harper immediately caught the eye of the Phoenix Suns as he averaged 10.5 points, a team-high 2.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and one steal while the team went 3-1. His skill set earned him a two-way contract with Phoenix and the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.

And just like that, Harper’s dream of playing basketball at the professional level had essentially been fulfilled. And he’s performed exceptionally well thus far, averaging a team-high 21.2 points, 5.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game this season for the NAZ Suns.

“I’ve had my love for basketball since I was very young. My mom told me I used to be outside ever since I could walk and that I could dribble the basketball for hours and use my Fisher-Price net in my house that I always played on,” Harper said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play basketball. My dad played basketball in college. So as long as I could remember, it’s always been a lifelong dream.”

His father Patrick Harper was also a point guard during college at Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina. Of course, Harper’s father served as his biggest source of inspiration, learning nearly everything he knows about the game from him.

Harper put together an accomplished high school career at Pebblebrook High School back in Georgia. He exploded onto the scene during his junior season where he led Pebblebrook to the state title game against Joseph Wheeler, a team featuring current Boston Celtic Jaylen Brown.

Pebblebrook went on to lose that game against Joseph Wheeler and then again the following year. However, Harper still averaged an impressive 27 points, 10.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 steals in his senior season and finished high school as a two-time first-team All-State selection.

Upon receiving multiple NCAA Division I offers from the likes of Kansas State and Ole Miss, Harper ended up committing to Auburn in 2015 because he said it was close enough to home. In his three collegiate years, the quick and crafty point guard flourished, helping lead the Tigers to their first-ever Final Four appearance in the NCAA Tournament, an SEC Tournament title and an SEC regular-season championship.

“I think my game took the biggest jump [in college], just physically. Just getting better, building muscle and just trying to be as physically imposing as I can while being undersized. I also continued to work on my speed and quickness, trying to keep my advantage of being smaller and being faster.”

Outside of his athletics, Harper took his studies of business management very seriously and aspires to return to school one day to finish his degree.

Skipping ahead to now, Harper has arguably become the face of a relatively young Northern Arizona Suns organization thanks to his ability to score the rock and be a coach on the floor.

“He’s a little lightning rod. He can get hot and rack up points in a hurry, which he’s done for us,” Suns’ head coach Bret Burchard said. “The nice thing now with what we’ve seen over 20 games or so is that he’s become more of a point guard. He’s running the team. He’s moving the ball more and it’s not just him trying to score. It’s now, ‘Hey, I got to run the team and I got to get everybody else involved as well.’ So now he’s finding the balance of doing both things.”

Harper is among the G League leaders in 14 different categories, with his most notable one being that he’s scored the most total point (550) out of all players. On top of that, he has the most 20+ point games (18), the most free-throw makes (91) and the most free-throw attempts (110).

However, the NAZ Suns have struggled to find their footing this season as they dwell at the bottom of the Western Conference with an 8-21 record. As of the start of 2020 though, the Suns have compiled a solid 6-5 record.

As far as his time with the Phoenix Suns, Harper actually made his NBA debut in the Suns’ season opener against the Sacramento Kings where he played two minutes. Harper admits it’s an interesting situation switching back and forth between both teams, but he understands that he must adapt his role depending on what team he’s playing for.

“It’s definitely a transition, it’s different. I think my role on both teams is different. On the team here, I’m looked at as more of a leader … and in Phoenix, probably more of a role player, trying to find any single thing I can do to help the team. So there’s definitely a difference,” said Harper, who tries to emulate his game after NBA all-star guards Damian Lillard and Kemba Walker.

Ultimately, being on the cusp of a full-time NBA contract is already an accomplishment in it of itself. In Harper’s case, his hard work has eclipsed his undersized stature and will continue to do so if he keeps evolving his game with the Northern Arizona Suns.

“It’s continued growth as a point guard, learning how to manage the team and learning how to manage the game,” Burchard said on how Harper can make that next leap. “Also, I think what we’ve seen in these last 20 games is an improvement on defense, being able to get into the ball, be a pest, use his quickness to his advantage, get over ball screens. So those two things, if he continues to progress there, he’s got chance.”

