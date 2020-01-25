Editorial: ‘Change’ program could help more homeless

The goal of the Prescott program “Change for the Better” is good: offer downtown visitors a way to help the homeless without giving directly to panhandlers.

All of those coins from parking-meter-style collection points near the courthouse plaza are adding up – now to nearly $10,000 – and the number of panhandlers is down. The city launched the program in spring 2018.

We have to admit that the idea of the impersonal meters helping the homeless seemed a little odd from the outset; it really was a program to put some distance between those who want to give and those who are aggressive about getting, while helping those in need.

“Hopefully, it’s a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach to managing panhandling and homeless in the community better,” City Manager Michael Lamar said in April 2018.

Still, only about $3,000 has actually gone to help people who are homeless. While the city collects about $100 per week from the meters, few grants have been made from the program. Actually, city officials say, few groups are applying for the money.

It is a noble cause, which is one of many in the tri-city area to help the homeless. However, it could be a matter of misunderstanding.

According to early Courier articles on the subject, at the end of each year, the city planned to conduct a grant process to distribute the collected money to social service agencies that help the homeless.

Maybe instead of waiting on applications, the city should choose where it should go and make the appropriate donations.

Call it an unexpected Christmas gift.

And to those who would say the city needs to be sure the money goes to the greatest need, or even has to have a formal process so bias does not enter into the equation, we say that is not necessary.

It is money passersby gave – that they would have handed to a panhandler. Put out a call to all of the nonprofits that serve the homeless, make a list, check it twice, and then give.

Besides, many of the grants that have gone out already are in the $250 range. Up that to $1,000 or more and help three nonprofits each year.

The follow-up process would be they are required to tell the Prescott City Council within six months how they spent the money.

Please don’t overthink this. Give for the sake of giving and the people you can help. It can be that simple.