Eagles steamroll Keelhaulers 78-46, extend win streak to 9
College Women's Basketball
PRESCOTT — Thanks to stellar performances by Jenna Knudson and Bethany Wolph, Embry-Riddle women’s basketball won their ninth consecutive game after demolishing Cal State Maritime 78-46 on Saturday.
It was as slow start for the Eagles, even though they shot 50% from the floor. Turnovers kept Maritime in the game as ERAU gave it away five times in the quarter. Luckily, Haley Villegas dialed up a couple of long distance shots, scoring six. Jazlyn Maletino-Faga closed it out scoring the last five for ERAU as they led 17-15.
After a quick bucket by the Keelhaulers, the Eagles lit it up. The next eight minutes belonged to the Eagles as they went on a 23-3 run thanks to five long balls. Most of the quarter saw the Eagles shoot it well from beyond the arc, only missing twice in the quarter. Wolph made both of her attempts from deep as the Eagles went up 20 before the break.
ERAU struggled to keep the Keelhaulers from scoring through the first 6:20 of the third. CSUM scored 15 compared to ERAU’s four. The Eagles went ice cold, shooting 2-15 from the field for nearly the entire quarter before Kamryn Brown completed a three-point play. CSUM was able to get the lead to 11 before the fourth.
Knudson swiped a steal and threw a dime to a running Villegas who finished a tough reversal at the cup at the start of the quarter. This ignited the Eagles as they kept inching away from the Keelhaulers. Wolph was a big part of that, she scored seven more to help ERAU expand their lead.
Knudson and Wolph were the stars of the game as each scored 11+ points, but they did it in different ways. Wolph did most of her damage from deep while Knudson scored on all three levels. The senior grabbed seven boards with five assists and four steals to boot.
UP NEXT
Eagles take on Park University in Gilbert next Wednesday, Jan. 29.
