Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Jan. 26
Weather  38.0 weather icon
Change for the Better donations approach $10,000 mark
City seeks more applications for putting money to work for homeless

Donation meters for the city’s Change for the Better program are located in a number of locations around downtown Prescott. (Cindy Barks/Courier, file)

By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: January 25, 2020 10:20 p.m.

Nearly $10,000 has now been raised through the nickels, dimes, and quarters of downtown pedestrians.

The intent of the money raised through the Change for the Better program’s parking-meter-style collection points was to offer downtown visitors a way to help the homeless without giving to panhandlers.

But as of the beginning of 2020, only about $3,000 of that has been tapped to help those who are homeless.

Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager, reported on Friday, Jan. 24, that receipts through the program now total $9,738.

Overall, Goodman said, the city has been receiving about $100 per week in mostly coins in the downtown meters.

When the city adopted the program in the spring of 2018, it launched a grant process to award the collected money to non-profit groups that help the homeless.

Early on, the city made a number of grants, including: $250 to the Coalition for Compassion & Justice; $250 to the Prescott Area Shelter Services; $250 to U.S. Vets; $250 to the Prescott Salvation Army; and $2,000 for U.S. Vets.

After that, the number of applications fell off. In October 2019, the city put out a call for more applicants for the money and raised the limit of the awards to $500 from the previous $250 limit.

But this past week, Goodman reported that no new grants have been awarded. Although the city did receive one request in the meantime, the organization later notified the city that the need had already been covered by another donor.

Goodman was uncertain this week why the program hasn’t generated more applications. He said the application form (available online at http://www.prescott-az.gov/city-management/leadership/programs-2/homelessness-initiative/) takes about five minutes to complete.

An informal committee made up of Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr, City Councilwoman Alexa Scholl, Goodman, and Dakota Krieger of the Hotel St. Michael reviews the requests and usually gets an answer back within a day or so, he added.

Although the city has no definite numbers on how the program has affected panhandling in downtown Prescott, Goodman said feedback from businesses has been largely positive. “We’ve spoken to a lot of businesses, and they feel like the numbers (of panhandlers) are down,” he said.

Meanwhile, another initiative of Change for the Better has been successfully offering minimum-wage jobs to homeless people.

Larry Stephens, maintenance supervisor for the city’s Recreation Services Department, reported that the program’s work crew that is run in conjunction with the Coalition for Compassion & Justice performed about 762 hours from July to November 2019.

The crew worked at a number of jobs at the city’s lakes, parks, golf course, and rights of way, Stephens said.

“It’s been very beneficial to us and to them,” he said, adding that the crew had helped in controlling weeds, trees, and bushes, as well as litter cleanup.

In the first half of the fiscal year, the program used $9,107 of its available $20,000, Stephens said, which allows ample funds to start up again in the April/May timeframe.

Stephens said the work crew usually consists of a crew leader and two to four others.

The city’s budget deliberations for the coming 2020/2021 fiscal year just got started this past week, Goodman said, and that process would determine whether another year of funding would approved.

