Chance for big upset slips through Badgers’ hands

Prescott falls to No. 5 Flagstaff after missing penalty, allowing late goal

PRESCOTT — One moment, Prescott boys soccer is the on the verge of claiming a huge upset over a top-ranked team. The next moment, they are on the wrong end of a heartbreaking loss.

With just under 10 minutes left in their match against No. 5 Flagstaff on Friday, midfielder Aldo Muñoz was brought down inside the box, which awarded Prescott with a penalty. Brayden Nelson then stepped up to the plate to potentially give the Badgers a 1-0 lead.

However, Nelson’s shot flew a little too high and clanked off the top crossbar. A few plays later, Flagstaff’s Greysen Shawler-founts found himself all alone after a long through ball was played into empty space during a counter attack.

Shawler-founts then tapped the ball past goalkeeper Bryan Granados-Estrada and delivered a gut-wrenching blow to a Prescott team that fought tooth and nail all game long. And with only six minutes remaining, this 1-0 lead was all the Eagles needed to escape with the win.

Soccer is a cruel game.

“At the beginning, our coach told us that we needed to win this game and we tried our best to win this game but in the end, not everything goes your way,” said Muñoz, whose activity in the midfield constantly kept Flagstaff’s defense off balance. “They just came out with the victory. They fought hard, we fought hard. It was a good game overall.”

Going into the game, Flagstaff was the highest ranked team in the Grand Canyon Region while Prescott was ranked No. 24. However, that narrative quickly flew out the window as both sides came out with an equal amount of intensity in the first half.

It was a frantic pace overall, but the Eagles still looked a little more fluid in terms of ball movement and possession. The momentum slowly began to shift in the Badgers’ favor though as they eventually went on the offensive.

“We executed [our game plan] extremely well. The game plan was to win and put them under pressure from the start and we did it right to the last minute,” Prescott head coach Philip Reid said.

The game was knotted 0-0 heading into halftime as neither side conjured up any real threats in the attacking third during the first half. Prescott’s Aiden Yanka had the best opportunity to score the game’s first goal when he half-volleyed a shot towards goal that was routinely corralled by the keeper.

In the second half, the Badgers were definitely the aggressor as their backline of Diego Sanchez, Jack Bruce and Max Day severely limited Flagstaff’s chances up top. Meanwhile, Prescott’s offense was peaking at the right time as Nelson, Edgar Martinez, Bryce Costes and Will Uniacke all had great chances at goal but just couldn’t convert.

Down the stretch, Flagstaff appeared to be winded while Prescott was still running on all cylinders. That was until the Badgers missed the late penalty, which breathed life into the Eagles and helped them net the game-winner.

“Phil and I go way back. He knows my style, I know Phil’s style. I always know Phil is going to have his boys ready to play us,” Flagstaff head coach Michael Jenkins said. “Prescott’s a very good team. Kudos to coach for bringing what he does to his side and his boys just got to keep moving. It was an awesome game.”

Flagstaff is now sitting pretty atop the region standings with a 3-0 record while Prescott (4-6-1, 1-1 Grand Canyon) is tied for third place with Bradshaw Mountain.

UP NEXT

The Badgers will have to put this loss behind them and look ahead to their next game against Coconino (8-5-2, 1-2 Grand Canyon) on Wednesday, which will be on the road.

When asked how the Badgers can recover from this loss, Reid only had one thing to say.

“Forget about it,” he said.

