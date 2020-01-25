OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Jan. 26
Weather  38.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Avoid a knock on your door, respond to Census early, officials say
2020 questionnaires expected to be in the mail by early March

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: January 25, 2020 10:16 p.m.

photo

Within a month and a half, U.S. Census Bureau questionnaires will begin landing in the mailboxes of Prescott-area residents.

And the word from local officials involved with the 2020 Census is: Respond as soon as possible if you want to avoid a knock on your door by census workers.

The questionnaires for the 2020 Census are expected to be mailed to local residents during the first 10 days of March, said Prescott Community Development Director Bryn Stotler, who serves as the city’s representative on Yavapai County Complete Count Committee.

Residents have a number of ways of responding, including electronically. For the first time in census history, responses can be filed online. Stotler said online census responses will begin to be accepted on March 12.

People can also respond by mail or over the telephone, said Yavapai County Public Information Officer David McAtee, also a member of the Complete Count Committee.

Residents will have several weeks to respond before Census Day on April 1 — the target date for getting people counted, Stotler said.

photo

Then, by about mid-May, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin to identify areas of low response, which will trigger in-person visits to homes that didn’t respond.

“Enumerators will be out by the end of July for an on-foot count,” Stotler said.

McAtee pointed out that a quick response by any of the available methods will allow residents to avoid an on-site visit. “If you don’t want people coming to your door, respond early,” he said.

BE COUNTED ‘WHERE YOU ARE’

Stotler said an effort is underway throughout the community to let people know that they should be counted where they are on April 1.

That includes temporary residents such as college students, assisted-living residents, rehab treatment residents, and people with part-time homes in Prescott.

Getting an accurate count on April 1 is important on a number of levels, Stotler said. For instance, federal funding for a host of programs is determined by population.

A “Counting for Dollars 2020” document on the www.2020Census.gov page states that Arizona received about $20.5 billion through 55 federal spending programs in 2016.

The total includes programs such as Medicaid, Federal Direct Student Loans, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Highway Planning and Construction, Federal Pell Grants, Section 8 Housing, Head Start, WIC (Women, Infants, and Children), and federal transit.

Population numbers also are used for state distribution of its state-shared revenue.

FINAL COUNT

The final count of the 2020 Census is scheduled to be delivered to the president in December 2020, Stotler said.

After that, she said the results would begin to be used in inform Congressional representation and state legislative redistricting.

Numbers from Census 2020 could begin to be released in early 2021, Stotler said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Efforts underway to ensure ‘complete and accurate’ count in upcoming Census 2020
2020 Census to be printed without citizenship question
High-tech tools help with 2020 census in remote places
How to spot a fake census worker or census scam
Researchers question Census Bureau's new approach to privacy

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries