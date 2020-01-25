OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Jan. 26
Weather  38.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona State rallies to knock off No. 22 Arizona 66-65
College Men's Basketball

Arizona State guard Remy Martin celebrates a score against Arizona during the second half of a game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Tempe. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Arizona State guard Remy Martin celebrates a score against Arizona during the second half of a game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Tempe. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

JOHN MARSHALL, AP Basketball Writer
Originally Published: January 25, 2020 10:54 p.m.

TEMPE — Alonzo Verge Jr. scored on a layup with 10.9 seconds left and Remy Martin led Arizona State’s comeback from a 22-point deficit, lifting the Sun Devils to a 66-65 victory over No. 22 Arizona on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (13-6, 3-3 Pac-12) shook off a shaky start with a massive run, building the 22-point lead midway through the first half.

The Sun Devils (12-7, 2-3) stormed back with a 16-0 run spanning halftime, putting a charge into an already-lit-up home crowd.

The rivals traded blows the rest of the way until Verge scored on a contested layup to put the Sun Devils up one. Arizona got a final look, but Josh Green was bumped and couldn’t get a shot to the rim.

Martin finished with 24 points, Rob Edwards 15 and Verge added 13 — none bigger than his final two.

Zeke Nnaji had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Nico Mannion added 16 points for the Wildcats.

Arizona won the first meeting in a 28-point blowout. Utilizing their size inside, the Wildcats pushed around the smaller Sun Devils, scoring more points in the paint (50) than Arizona State had total (47).

The rematch shot off the line like a drag race, both teams playing at a breakneck pace.

The speed-up caused the turnovers to pile up; seven combined in the first 4 1/2 minutes. The shooting wasn’t great, either, the rivals combining to miss 14 of their first 21 shots.

Arizona settled down after that, Arizona State became frazzled.

The Wildcats kicked their free-flowing offense and transition game into another gear, going on a 22-1 run to go up 34-13. Nnaji had eight points and Mannion a pair of 3-pointers during the run.

Arizona State went 6 1/2 minutes without a field goal, but, with a couple of short runs, cut Arizona’s lead to 43-30 at halftime.

The Sun Devils scored the first seven points of the second half — completing a 16-0 run — to pull within three.

What surely seemed headed toward another rout suddenly turned into a game.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona went flat after building its big league, allowing the Sun Devils get to back in the game and a split in the season series.

Arizona State bounced back from its letdown in Tucson, rallying from a huge deficit and making the biggest plays down the stretch.

UP NEXT

Arizona: At Washington State on Thursday night.

Arizona State: At Washington on Wednesday night.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona State rolls over Rider 92-55
Martin, Verge lead Sun Devils past Texas Southern 98-81
Martin's career-high 31 leads Sun Devils past Arizona
No. 25 Arizona routs rival Arizona State 75-47
No. 14 Arizona has big second half, beats Long Beach 104-67

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries