Andre, Avdalovic pace NAU’s win over Portland State 84-82
College Men's Basketball

NAU guard Luke Avdalovic (21) takes a shot during a game against Portland State on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff. (Michael Wagner/NAU Athletics)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 25, 2020 10:52 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF — Bernie Andre had a big double-double and Luke Avdalovic scored a career-high 25 points as Northern Arizona edged Portland State 84-82 on Saturday.

Andre had 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (10-7, 4-4 Big Sky). Cameron Shelton had 14 points and seven assists and DeBisschop added 11 points and five assists for NAU.

The Lumberjacks scored five of their last seven points from the free-throw line in the final 2:18. They tied at 79 on a pair of free throws by Brooks DeBisschop and went ahead on a layup by Bernie Andre.

Later, Sal Nuhu made two free throws, drawing Portland State within 83-82 with 21 seconds left then DeBisschop made one of two with six seconds left. The Vikings’ Holland Woods drove the length of the court but missed a contested layup as time expired.

Nuhu had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Portland State (10-12, 4-6). Woods added 16 points and seven assists and Lamar Hamrick had 15 points for the Vikings.

Both teams have home games on Monday: Northern Arizona against Sacramento State and Portland State against Montana.

