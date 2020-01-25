OFFERS
18-year-old sexual assault suspect still at large

Jason Gonnie (Coconino County Sheriff’s Office)

Jason Gonnie (Coconino County Sheriff’s Office)

Originally Published: January 25, 2020 10:57 a.m.

COCONINO COUNTY – According to a news release sent out Friday evening, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a 18-year-old man who is accused of sexual assault — despite having surrounded a Kachina Village home where he was suspected to have been hiding.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday, a female victim was able to escape the residence, located on Chof Trail, with her two children after Jason Gonnie, 18, moved to another level of the residence, leaving her alone. Efforts to locate Gonnie are ongoing.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the residence in which the suspect was last seen. Attempts to contact Gonnie through phone and loudspeaker, to no avail.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, after continued efforts by negotiators to contact the suspect Jason Gonnie with negative results, the Tactical Team was deployed and made entry into the residence off Chof Trail where Gonnie was last seen. The entire multilevel residence was cleared and searched by the Tactical Team with the assistance of a canine and robot. Gonnie was not in the residence.

Gonnie is Native American, 5-feet, 9-inches tall, slim build with black hair and black eyes.

Detectives found, through investigating the incident, that Gonnie was familiar with the family and the residence. Gonnie is believed to have broken into the lower level of the residence and contacted the victim sometime Wednesday night.

Gonnie remained at the residence until Thursday morning, police allege, at which point, he presented a weapon and refused to allow the victim and children to leave the home.

It was during this time Gonnie reportedly sexually assaulted the victim.

Gonnie is considered a threat to the public and potentially armed. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to use caution if they come in to contact with him. If anyone is aware of Gonnie’s location or sees him, they are asked to immediately call 911 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Kachina Village, AZ 86001

