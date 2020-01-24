Will your license fly in 2020 and beyond?

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will not accept the standard Arizona Driver’s License if you plan to travel by plane after Oct. 1, 2020. It is critical that you trade in your old license for a new federally approved one before TSA turns you away from your flight or attempt to enter a federal building or military base.

Three years ago, Arizona issued drivers licenses that stated, this ID is not valid for federal identification. The Homeland Security website (www.dhs.gov/real-id-public-faqs) states that the REAL ID Act, enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.

The site goes on to explain, “The Act established minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards.”

Customers who want to convert their Non-Travel Arizona Driver License or Identification Card to a Travel Driver License or Identification Card can avoid the wait by making an appointment at a participating MVD office, according to a news release.

The new ID will cost you a minimum of $25 and there are several documents you must bring with you in order to prove your identity, Social Security number and residency. The list of allowed forms of ID include birth certificate, U.S. Passport, or Passport Card. There is also a required proof of Social Security number, which includes your Social Security card or W-2 form. Finally, you will need to bring in proof of residence such as a utility bill, credit card statement, bank statement or insurance policy.

There are some subtle changes you will notice to the new card’s design including a gold star in the corner, indicating the ID is federally approved, and you will need to renew your Voluntary Travel ID every eight years.



It makes sense to act now before the deadline approaches. For more information, visit AZTravelID.com. To make an appointment with MVD visit https://servicearizona.com/ and click on MVD Office Appointments, or call 800-251-5866.

Information and photo provided by the Arizona Department of Motor Vehicles.