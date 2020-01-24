OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 24
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Will your license fly in 2020 and beyond?

Originally Published: January 24, 2020 7:15 p.m.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will not accept the standard Arizona Driver’s License if you plan to travel by plane after Oct. 1, 2020. It is critical that you trade in your old license for a new federally approved one before TSA turns you away from your flight or attempt to enter a federal building or military base.

Three years ago, Arizona issued drivers licenses that stated, this ID is not valid for federal identification. The Homeland Security website (www.dhs.gov/real-id-public-faqs) states that the REAL ID Act, enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.

The site goes on to explain, “The Act established minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards.”

Customers who want to convert their Non-Travel Arizona Driver License or Identification Card to a Travel Driver License or Identification Card can avoid the wait by making an appointment at a participating MVD office, according to a news release.

The new ID will cost you a minimum of $25 and there are several documents you must bring with you in order to prove your identity, Social Security number and residency. The list of allowed forms of ID include birth certificate, U.S. Passport, or Passport Card. There is also a required proof of Social Security number, which includes your Social Security card or W-2 form. Finally, you will need to bring in proof of residence such as a utility bill, credit card statement, bank statement or insurance policy.

There are some subtle changes you will notice to the new card’s design including a gold star in the corner, indicating the ID is federally approved, and you will need to renew your Voluntary Travel ID every eight years.

It makes sense to act now before the deadline approaches. For more information, visit AZTravelID.com. To make an appointment with MVD visit https://servicearizona.com/ and click on MVD Office Appointments, or call 800-251-5866.

Information and photo provided by the Arizona Department of Motor Vehicles.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona 'Travel ID' getting more attention as deadline gets closer
‘Real ID’ standards coming to Arizona; plan to board a plane?
Increasing number of Arizonans opting for AZ Travel ID
MVD begins Sky Harbor AZ Travel ID awareness campaign: Outreach comes as holiday travel season approaches
Ability to fly, enter government buildings affected by required ‘travel ID’ update

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries