Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset today, Jan. 24, to honor First Officer Paul Hudson, according to a release from the governor's office.
A resident of Buckeye, Hudson was killed Wednesday in a plane crash while battling wildfires in New South Wales, Australia.
“First Officer Paul Hudson was a hero who represented Arizona’s very best,” Ducey said. “A graduate of the Naval Academy, First Officer Hudson served 20 years in the United States Marine Corps before becoming a firefighter. Then, when duty called again, First Officer Hudson didn’t hesitate, putting his life on the line to help others battling wildfires in Australia."
Gov. Ducey added, "My sincere condolences go out to First Officer Hudson’s family and loved ones. And our prayers are with them and all Arizona’s firefighters providing aid in Australia. In honor of First Officer Hudson’s life and years of service, I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff.”
Information provided by the Arizona Governor's Office.
