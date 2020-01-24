OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 24
Weather  58.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Top frauds of 2019 include IRS imposter, Social Security scam

Imposters will pretend to be calling from the government, a well-known business, a romantic interest or a family member with an emergency. (Federal Trade Commission.)

Imposters will pretend to be calling from the government, a well-known business, a romantic interest or a family member with an emergency. (Federal Trade Commission.)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 24, 2020 12:41 p.m.

Each year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) takes a hard look at reports received from consumers about problems, scams and frauds experienced in the marketplace. The reports are stored in the Consumer Sentinel Network (Sentinel), a secure online database available only to law enforcement.

During 2019, the FTC received more than 3.2 million reports from consumers. The agency reviewed the reports and crunched the numbers. Here’s what average consumers like you told the FTC were the top frauds in 2019.

1. IRS Imposter Scams

IRS Imposter Scams | Federal Trade Commission by FTCvideos

Imposter scams was the number one fraud reported to Sentinel in 2019. People reported losing more than $667 million to imposters, who often pretended to be calling from the government or a well-known business, a romantic interest, or a family member with an emergency. When people lost money, they most frequently reported paying scammers with a gift card.

2. Social Security Scam Calls

Hang Up on Social Security Scam Calls by FTCvideos

Social Security imposters were the top government imposter scam reported. There were 166,190 reports about the Social Security scam, and the median individual loss was $1,500.

3. Phone Calls

Family Emergency Imposter Scams | Federal Trade Commission by FTCvideos

Phone calls were the number one way people reported being contacted by scammers. While most people said they hung up on those calls, those who lost money reported a median loss of $1,000 in 2019.

4. Text Messages or Pop-ups

Tech Support Imposter Scams | Federal Trade Commission by FTCvideos

A more recent scam to watch out for are scammers who impersonate legitimate technical support companies through text messages, pop-up windows on your computer or phone calls. They'll try to fool computer users into handing over personal information or sending money. See the video above and visit, ftc.gov/imposters to learn more.

Your Reports Matter

Because of these reports from consumers, the FTC and its law enforcement partners are able to investigate the people and companies that trick people into paying money. These reports help build and bring those cases to justice, which also helps the FTC enforce laws that stop scams and other dishonest business practices that take people’s money.

In fact, during 2019, FTC law enforcement actions led to more than $232 million in refunds to people who lost money. More than 1.9 million people cashed checks mailed by the FTC. And, in the last four years, people have cashed more than one billion dollars in FTC refund checks. That’s real money back into people’s pockets.

If you’ve spotted a scam, keep telling the FTC about it at ftc.gov/complaint. If you need more information about these top frauds, visit ftc.gov/imposters, and ftc.gov/giftcards.

LEARN MORE

Curious about exploring Consumer Sentinel data, or just want to see what’s happening in your state? Check out this new FTC video to learn how.

Explore Data with the FTC | Federal Trade Commission by FTCvideos

Information provided by Monica Vaca, Associate Director, FTC Division of Consumer Response and Operations.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

FTC Warning: Steep rise in Social Security scams, don't trust caller ID
FTC video warns of growing online romance scams
FTC Alert: Using Match.com? Read this
Watch this video to see how scammers use threats to con you
FTC reopens and asks, 'What scams did we miss during shutdown'

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries