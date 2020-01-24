Sedona PD reveals weapons possessed by man killed in officer-involved shooting

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Sedona Police Department released a photo of weapons they say were in the possession of Jonathan David Messare, 41, when he was killed in an officer-involved shooting earlier this week.

Messare, according to Sedona police, was originally from Oregon. He relocated to Sedona in the summer of 2019.

The Jan. 20 early afternoon shooting occurred in the 50-block of Newcastle Lane. The two officers involved in the incident are still on paid leave as the Arizona Department of Public Safety continues to investigate.

The only details released by Sedona Police thus far comes in a timeline of events that led up to the shooting, which was released by the Courier in an earlier report:

-At 1:26 p.m., a resident on the 50 block of Newcastle Lane called 911 to report an unknown man shouting in the vicinity while in possession of a machete and a stick. The caller also indicated the man was possibly cutting himself with the machete.

-At 1:29 p.m., Sedona Police Department officers arrived on scene and contacted the man.

-At 1:32 p.m., shots were fired at the man and officers immediately called the Sedona Fire Department for emergency medical care for the man.

-At 1:40 p.m., the SFD declared the man was dead.

WITNESS

The Sedona Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact the Arizona DPS at 602-223-2212.