Murder cases that may go to trial in 2020 in Prescott

With a new year comes new opportunity to put to rest some old murder cases.

Murder cases notoriously can take years to adjudicate.

Among the myriad of reasons why that is, such cases are usually complex in nature. And given the penalty can be life in prison or death by execution, no one involved is in a rush to simply get it over with without ensuring due process of law.

Following are a few of the murder cases currently being handled in Yavapai County Superior Court that may go to trial in 2020:

Woman, unborn baby killed in Cottonwood in 1997

Nearly 23 years ago, 17-year-old Marisol Gonzalez and her unborn son were murdered — shot and killed in an alley in Cottonwood.

An ex-boyfriend and father of the baby, Cecilio Cruz, was the primary suspect.

But it wasn’t until September 2014 that local law enforcement — with help from TNT’s “Cold Justice” program — decided they finally had enough evidence to charge and arrest Cruz.

Cruz pleaded not guilty, setting in motion a lengthy process for both the defense and prosecution to prepare for a trial.

After numerous delays, including multiple changes of attorneys and judges over several years, a 15-day trial was set to begin Jan. 8, 2020.

The parties weren’t quite ready to meet that deadline, so the trial was rescheduled to start on March 25.

While this date is promising, the defense has recently filed a number of motions that could further delay or completely derail the trial.

Two of the motions are requesting that the case be dismissed on grounds that it is too old and evidence hasn’t been properly preserved to ensure a fair trial.

Another motion by the defense requests that the case be transferred to Maricopa County — or any county other than Yavapai — to ensure the jury is truly impartial if the trial proceeds.

Judge Tina Ainley, who is currently overseeing the case, has not yet granted or denied the motions.

Cruz, 40, is currently out of jail and living in California.

Woman’s body found in 1988 near Prescott

In September 1988, 19-year-old Pamela Pitts’ body was found at Gordo’s Pit, now called Alto Pit, just outside of Prescott.

It has been presumed she was at a party at the pit two weeks earlier when she was somehow killed and her body burned.

One of her two roommates at the time, Shelly Marie Harmon, was named and publicly investigated as a suspect, but detectives didn’t have enough proof to make an arrest.

That changed in June 2017.

A Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) detective, assisted by YCSO cold case volunteers, spent hundreds of hours re-establishing a timeline of events, reviewing evidence, and conducting updated interviews involving those familiar with the circumstances at the time, said Dwight D’Evelyn with the YCSO. Probable cause was established and a murder warrant was issued for Harmon’s arrest.

Authorities found the 46-year-old Harmon in Nevada and extradited her to Yavapai County, where she has since been held in the Yavapai County jail on a $3 million cash-only bond.

Her trial was set to begin on Jan. 29, but her defense attorney, Dwane Cates, requested a continuance on Jan. 6.

“We’ve probably interviewed half of the people that need to be interviewed,” Cates told Judge Tina Ainley, who is overseeing the case.

He also said he intends to file a motion to have the case dismissed.

If the case is not dismissed, Ainley said the trial will likely be rescheduled for some time in May.

Family matriarch killed in Prescott, body kept in home

On a warm, sunny April day in 2019, the Prescott Police Department (PPD) was asked to check on the welfare of Sandra Aven. The 77-year-old hadn’t been seen in years and a tenant of one of her rentals wanted to know if she was doing alright.

Officers drove to Sandra’s home on Country Club Drive and spoke with her daughter, 47-year-old Tara Aven, and granddaughter, 25-year-old Briar Aven. Both provided inconsistent stories on Sandra’s whereabouts, so officers decided to enter the home, PPD reported.

They found Sandra’s body wrapped in a rug on a bedroom floor, according to a police report. Cat litter had been spread around the body, and a small fan was blowing air out an open window in an attempt to get rid of the smell of decay.

After questioning, Briar admitted to killing her grandmother by striking her on the head with a hammer “at least 20 times” and then choking her “to be sure Sandra was dead,” the report stated.

Briar told officers she killed Sandra because of a conflict over a student loan. Sandra reportedly learned Briar had obtained the loan fraudulently and threatened to notify authorities about it, causing Briar to become enraged and take the deadly action.

Tara admitted to knowing about the slaying and agreeing to help Briar cover it up, PPD reported. They also admitted to forging Sandra’s signature for months after the death to cash rent checks made out to Sandra from renters of properties Sandra owned.

The women initially told police the death took place in late 2017, but evidence has since shown it took place in the fall of 2016.

Briar was arrested and charged with eight felonies, including first degree murder, concealment of a dead body, theft and forgery. She was initially held in the Yavapai County jail without bond. The bond amount was later set at $500,000 cash only, and she is still in custody. If released, she is ordered by the court not to go near her previous residence where her grandmother’s body was found.

Tara was arrested and charged with seven felonies similar to those that Briar is facing. She also remains in custody on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Briar’s case is currently set to go to trial in August. Officials with the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office said they are not seeking the death penalty.



Tara’s case is ongoing with no trial or settlement currently in sight.