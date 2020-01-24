OFFERS
Moose stuck on railroad bridge is rescued and relocated

This Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 photo provided by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department shows a moose on railroad tracks in Ludlow, Vt. A moose that was stuck on an active railroad bridge in Vermont was removed and relocated with minimal injuries, according to state fish and wildlife officials. Local game wardens and wildlife biologists, with assistance from the Springfield Fire Department and a crew from the Vermont Rail System, sedated the moose and picked it up with a railroad crane truck. (Warden Kyle Isherwood/Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department via AP)

This Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 photo provided by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department shows a moose on railroad tracks in Ludlow, Vt. A moose that was stuck on an active railroad bridge in Vermont was removed and relocated with minimal injuries, according to state fish and wildlife officials. Local game wardens and wildlife biologists, with assistance from the Springfield Fire Department and a crew from the Vermont Rail System, sedated the moose and picked it up with a railroad crane truck. (Warden Kyle Isherwood/Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 24, 2020 11:55 p.m.

photo

This Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 photo provided by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department shows a moose on railroad tracks in Ludlow, Vt. (Warden Kyle Isherwood/Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department via AP)

LUDLOW, Vt. — A moose got stuck on an active railroad bridge in Vermont and was removed and relocated with minimal injuries, state fish and wildlife officials said.

State Fish and Wildlife received a report Wednesday morning that a moose was stuck on a bridge near the Ludlow and Cavendish area in southern Vermont.

Local game wardens and wildlife biologists, with assistance from the Springfield Fire Department and a crew from the Vermont Rail System, sedated the moose and picked it up with a railroad crane truck.

photo

In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 photo provided by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department local game wardens and wildlife biologists sedate a moose that was on railroad tracks in Ludlow, Vt. (Warden Kyle Isherwood/Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department via AP)

The department posted about the story on Facebook and said that often, such recoveries are not successful and can pose risks to the animal and responders.

“Regardless, it’s great to see that in this case it ended well for those involved and for this very fortunate moose!” the post read.

