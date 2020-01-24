OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 24
Monday Morning Programs Free Art Talk, Jan. 27
“Out of My Gourd,” free public Prescott Art Docents talk by Deb Spirito

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 24, 2020 2:47 p.m.

Prescott artist Deb Spirito will present a free public talk “Out of My Gourd” hosted by the Prescott Art Docents from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. on Monday, Jan. 27.

Spirito will feature her artistic journey with gourds. It started with just a packet of seeds and a wish to do something with the grown gourds.

Spirito graduated from college with a BFA in ceramics and photography. She spent her entire career working in Food Service Distribution, starting by designing tabletop settings for restaurants in New York City. The hectic lifestyle eventually led Spirito and her husband to upstate New York and a 1890 farmhouse on six acres where she turned her talents to gardening.

Her life changed with just a packet of seeds picked up at the local nursery. A lot of trial and error and a move to Prescott widened the scope of her talent.

For more information, visit prescottartdocents.net.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Prescott Center for the Arts

