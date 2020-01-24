OFFERS
McDonald scores 24, No. 18 Arizona women beat Arizona State
College Women's Basketball

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 24, 2020 10 p.m.

TUCSON — Aari McDonald had nine of her 24 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 11 rebounds to help No. 18 Arizona beat No. 16 Arizona State 59-53 on Friday night.

Dominique McBryde’s 3-pointer with 3:05 to go sparked a 7-0 run for the Wildcats (16-3, 5-3 Pac-12) that ended at 52-42 with 1:36 to go.

Robbi Ryan led the Sun Devils with 25 points with four 3-pointers. She hit a pair of 3s in the final 1:15 that helped the Sun Devils (15-5, 5-3) cut the deficit to four.

Arizona took the lead for good during an 11-2 run in the third quarter capped at 33-29 on McDonald’s jumper with 2:36 left in the period.

Sam Thomas added 13 points and Amari Carter scored 11 for the Wildcats.

Eboni Walker added nine points and 10 rebounds.

