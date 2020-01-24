'The Masked Epidemic', Jan. 27
A science-based presentation for students and their parents
Armed to Know presents “The Masked Epidemic” at Prescott High School, Ruth Street Theater, 1050 Ruth St. at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.
The CDC has reported 1,299 confirmed cases of lung illness related to vaping. 26 of these cases have resulted in death.
Matt Bellace, Ph.D., stand up comedian and author of “A Better High” will give a science-based presentation on a trend that students see as a harmless recreational activity.
For students in grades 5 through 12 and their parents. Admission is free. For more information, visit armedtoknow.org.
