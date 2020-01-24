OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 24
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Man dies from apparent accidental, self-inflicted gunshot in Dewey

A man with a gunshot wound had to be helicoptered from Highway 169 in Dewey to a level 1 trauma center in Phoenix on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (CAFMA/Courtesy)

A man with a gunshot wound had to be helicoptered from Highway 169 in Dewey to a level 1 trauma center in Phoenix on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (CAFMA/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: January 24, 2020 5:48 p.m.

Updated as of Friday, January 24, 2020 5:55 PM

A man with a gunshot wound to his stomach died after being transported from Dewey to a Phoenix-area hospital Thursday afternoon, Jan. 23, according to officials.

Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) received word of the injury at around 3 p.m. and were dispatched to an area off South Orme Road about 1 mile from Highway 169.

When they found the injured man, they contacted the caller, who reported finding the man lying on the ground already injured, according to a YCSO news release.

Paramedics with the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) arrived and stabilized the patient. They then drove him to a dirt lot along Highway 169, where a Native Air helicopter landed to transport him to a Level 1 trauma center in Phoenix, said Travis Smith, a CAFMA battalion chief.

Before the victim was airlifted, a deputy briefly spoke to him to find out what had happened, the release states. The man said he shot himself accidentally.

Deputies secured the scene and recovered a handgun from the victim’s truck parked about 40 feet away from where he was found, the release states. They believe it to be the weapon that caused the fatal injury.

“There is no indication at this time that anyone else was present at the time of the shooting,” Dwight D’Evelyn stated in the news release.

The incident remains under active investigation to gain further information on the victim’s background and timeline of events for the day.

D’Evelyn said the man’s identity will be released once next of kin notification has been confirmed.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Name released of victim in Dec. 13 plane crash southeast of I-17, Highway 169
Update: Man shot in Cordes Lakes home arrested for robbery, criminal trespassing
Prescott man accused of killing wife, unborn child
Man shot by deputies released from hospital, moved to jail

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries