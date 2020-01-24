Letter: Second Amendment sanctuary
Editor:
RE: Talk of the Town article, “Second Amendment Sanctuary status too divisive,” Jan. 19 by Mavis Brauer.
I feel that Col. Brauer misses the point regarding the question should Yavapai County become a Second Amendment Sanctuary county. Her commentary is more against conservatives and majorities.
She suggest that conservatives are not the majority in Yavapai County, when the facts dispute this statement. Checkout the voter registration numbers, the patriotic organizations, etc. Yavapai County is a conservative county. Usually majority rules. Additionally, Brauer tries to tie the question as being detrimental to growth. Growth will happen regardless of the outcome of the question. In any case neither a proclamation nor a declaration will be binding in law. Both are expressions of support for the Second Amendment.
The real question is: Is the Board of Supervisors “bold” enough to declare Yavapai County a Second Amendment Sanctuary county, as many counties in Florida and other states have done and the conservative majority desires? It appears that the board likes the watered down version. Are they afraid of the word “sanctuary”? Go with the conservative majority, it is the right thing to do.
Paul Messinger
Prescott
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 20, 2020
- Credit repair: Fixing mistakes on your credit report
- Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale set for Feb. 11
- Orphaned teen told he can’t live with grandparents in Prescott senior living community
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: