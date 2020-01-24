Letter: Second Amendment sanctuary

Editor:

RE: Talk of the Town article, “Second Amendment Sanctuary status too divisive,” Jan. 19 by Mavis Brauer.

I feel that Col. Brauer misses the point regarding the question should Yavapai County become a Second Amendment Sanctuary county. Her commentary is more against conservatives and majorities.

She suggest that conservatives are not the majority in Yavapai County, when the facts dispute this statement. Checkout the voter registration numbers, the patriotic organizations, etc. Yavapai County is a conservative county. Usually majority rules. Additionally, Brauer tries to tie the question as being detrimental to growth. Growth will happen regardless of the outcome of the question. In any case neither a proclamation nor a declaration will be binding in law. Both are expressions of support for the Second Amendment.

The real question is: Is the Board of Supervisors “bold” enough to declare Yavapai County a Second Amendment Sanctuary county, as many counties in Florida and other states have done and the conservative majority desires? It appears that the board likes the watered down version. Are they afraid of the word “sanctuary”? Go with the conservative majority, it is the right thing to do.

Paul Messinger

Prescott