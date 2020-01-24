OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 24
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Second Amendment sanctuary

Originally Published: January 24, 2020 7:36 p.m.

Editor:

RE: Talk of the Town article, “Second Amendment Sanctuary status too divisive,” Jan. 19 by Mavis Brauer.

I feel that Col. Brauer misses the point regarding the question should Yavapai County become a Second Amendment Sanctuary county. Her commentary is more against conservatives and majorities.

She suggest that conservatives are not the majority in Yavapai County, when the facts dispute this statement. Checkout the voter registration numbers, the patriotic organizations, etc. Yavapai County is a conservative county. Usually majority rules. Additionally, Brauer tries to tie the question as being detrimental to growth. Growth will happen regardless of the outcome of the question. In any case neither a proclamation nor a declaration will be binding in law. Both are expressions of support for the Second Amendment.

The real question is: Is the Board of Supervisors “bold” enough to declare Yavapai County a Second Amendment Sanctuary county, as many counties in Florida and other states have done and the conservative majority desires? It appears that the board likes the watered down version. Are they afraid of the word “sanctuary”? Go with the conservative majority, it is the right thing to do.

Paul Messinger

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Talk of the Town: Second Amendment Sanctuary status too divisive
Editorial: Reaffirm Americans’ right to guns
Proclamation in support of right to guns up for review by Yavapai County Board of Supervisors
Yavapai County board tables statement on Second Amendment
Gun is 'Great Equalizer': Supervisors hear presentation on making Yavapai Second Amendment Sanctuary County

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries