OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 24
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Many opportunities

Originally Published: January 24, 2020 7:33 p.m.

Editor:

Ms. Susan Lanning complains that the food stamp program (SNAP) is being cut for the disabled; however, the new rule impacts only able-bodied adults between the ages of 18 and 49 without dependents.

There were nearly 4 million such adults receiving food stamps in 2016, about three-quarters of whom did not work, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Some estimates say the changes could save nearly $5 billion over 5 years.

We are in the midst of a robust economy with many opportunities for people to find work and, yes, many companies, including the building trade and truckers associations, have training programs for those willing to put forth the effort to use them.

It has been said (and I paraphrase) that the best test of a country’s heart and soul is not the number of people on welfare but the number of people who are able to get off welfare. I suspect that many of these welfare recipients would like to find work and contribute to the economy and society.

Now with large and small companies hiring, the chances of finding work today are greater than ever.

Lindsey Smith

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

USDA moves to tighten work requirements for food stamps
Letter: What kind of country?
Letter: Food stamp column
USDA moves to tighten restrictions on food stamps
Column: Success depends on perspective, priorities

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries