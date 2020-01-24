Letter: Many opportunities

Editor:

Ms. Susan Lanning complains that the food stamp program (SNAP) is being cut for the disabled; however, the new rule impacts only able-bodied adults between the ages of 18 and 49 without dependents.

There were nearly 4 million such adults receiving food stamps in 2016, about three-quarters of whom did not work, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Some estimates say the changes could save nearly $5 billion over 5 years.

We are in the midst of a robust economy with many opportunities for people to find work and, yes, many companies, including the building trade and truckers associations, have training programs for those willing to put forth the effort to use them.

It has been said (and I paraphrase) that the best test of a country’s heart and soul is not the number of people on welfare but the number of people who are able to get off welfare. I suspect that many of these welfare recipients would like to find work and contribute to the economy and society.

Now with large and small companies hiring, the chances of finding work today are greater than ever.

Lindsey Smith

Prescott