Judge deals blow to woman charged for being topless at home

In this Nov. 19, 2019, file photo, Tilli Buchanan, left, sits in court with Randy Richards, right, her attorney, during deliberations in a case where Buchanan was charged with criminal lewdness involving a child, in Salt Lake City. Judge Kara Pettit refused on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, to overturn part of Utah’s lewdness law in a blow to Buchanan who's fighting criminal charges after her stepchildren saw her topless in her own home. Pettit sided with prosecutors who argued that lewdness is commonly understood to include women’s breasts in American society, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 24, 2020 11:55 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge refused to overturn part of Utah’s lewdness law Tuesday in a blow to a woman who’s fighting criminal charges after her stepchildren saw her topless in her own home.

In this Nov. 19, 2019, file photo, Judge Kara Pettit, center, speaks in court during deliberations in a case where defendant Tilli Buchanan was charged with criminal lewdness, in Salt Lake City. The judge refused on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, to overturn part of Utah’s lewdness law in a blow to Buchanan who's fighting criminal charges after her stepchildren saw her topless in her own home. Pettit sided with prosecutors who argued that lewdness is commonly understood to include women’s breasts in American society, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

Judge Kara Pettit sided with prosecutors who argued that lewdness is commonly understood to include women’s breasts in American society, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. Judges should not second-guess what lawmakers have decided is lewd conduct, she wrote.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Tilli Buchanan would appeal the ruling. If she does not, her misdemeanor charges would move toward trial. If convicted, she could face jail time and be forced to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Buchanan and the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah had pointed to a court ruling that overturned a topless ban in Colorado and helped fuel a movement. They said Utah’s law on lewdness involving a child is unfair because it treats men and women differently for baring their chests.

A global movement advocating for the rights of women to go topless, called the Free the Nipple campaign, has seen mixed success fighting similar ordinances in other parts of the country.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a ruling that blocked a ban in Fort Collins, Colorado, on women going topless in public.

But the U.S. Supreme Court this month left in place the conviction of three members of the Free the Nipple campaign who were arrested for going topless on a New Hampshire beach in 2016.

A public indecency law in Missouri also was upheld in 2017, and a court allowed a San Francisco public nudity ban to remain on the books in 2013.

In this Nov. 19, 2019, file photo, Tilli Buchanan, left, reads a document in court as she sits with Randy Richards, right, her attorney, during deliberations in a case where Buchanan was charged with criminal lewdness involving a child, in Salt Lake City. Judge Kara Pettit refused on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, to overturn part of Utah’s lewdness law in a blow to Buchanan who's fighting criminal charges after her stepchildren saw her topless in her own home. Pettit sided with prosecutors who argued that lewdness is commonly understood to include women’s breasts in American society, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

Buchanan was charged after she and her husband took off their shirts to keep their clothes from getting dirty while they hung drywall in their garage in a Salt Lake City suburb in late 2017 or early 2018.

When her husband’s three children, ages 9 through 13, walked in, she “explained she considers herself a feminist and wanted to make a point that everybody should be fine with walking around their house or elsewhere with skin showing,” her lawyers said in court documents.

The charges against her were filed after the children’s mother reported the incident to child welfare officials working on a separate investigation involving the kids.

Police said Buchanan removed her shirt and bra in front of the children while “under the influence of alcohol.” Her husband was not charged.

More like this story

New Hampshire court upholds women's topless conviction
Prosecutors push back on enforcing new state abortion laws
Judge reduces bail for Maricopa Assessor charged in 3 states
Police arrest man suspected of killing Utah college student
Watch: Woman steals credit card from store clerk having seizure

