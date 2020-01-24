OFFERS
Hiker, who fell off ledge, rescued from Granite Dells in Prescott
Flown to Phoenix hospital with head injuries

Rescue workers treat an injured hiker early Friday evening, Jan. 24, 2020. The man fell off a rock ledge and sustained substantial head injuries in the Highway 89/East Boulder Creek Canyon area of the Granite Dells. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Rescue workers treat an injured hiker early Friday evening, Jan. 24, 2020. The man fell off a rock ledge and sustained substantial head injuries in the Highway 89/East Boulder Creek Canyon area of the Granite Dells. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: January 24, 2020 9 p.m.

A 21-year-old man fell while hiking in the Granite Dells at about 3:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, and suffered serious head injuries.

According to rescue officials at the scene, the man was in and out of consciousness. He was hiking in a private gated community and climbed to the top of the rocks when he slipped and fell.

Prescott Fire Department Interim Battalion Chief Kevin Keith explained that rescue workers carried the injured man out of the rocky cliffs, then had him flown out of the area for treatment.

Rescue workers assess the best way to get the 21-year-old man out of the Granite Dells at about 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

“They are loaded in a Stokes basket with a wheel and the crews are working together to get him out at this point,” Keith said, adding that it was a joint effort between Prescott Fire, Central Arizona Fire and Medical, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Back Country Unit, Native Air, and Lifeline Ambulance.

The man had been hiking and rock scrambling off trail with two friends in the Highway 89/East Boulder Creek Canyon area of the Prescott Dells, said Jeff Jones, firefighter/paramedic with Prescott Fire Department, adding that the man fell 10 to 15 feet off a rock ledge.

A Native Air helicopter was vital in helping locate the patient from the air and helped guide the initial fire crews into the scene, Jones said. The man was transported to a Level 1 trauma center in Phoenix with substantial head injuries.

Further information about the man is not known at this time.

Rescue workers carry an injured hiker to a helicopter landing zone Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Granite Dells. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

