Hiker, who fell off ledge, rescued from Granite Dells in Prescott

A 21-year-old man fell while hiking in the Granite Dells at about 3:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, and suffered serious head injuries.

According to rescue officials at the scene, the man was in and out of consciousness. He was hiking in a private gated community and climbed to the top of the rocks when he slipped and fell.

Prescott Fire Department Interim Battalion Chief Kevin Keith explained that rescue workers carried the injured man out of the rocky cliffs, then had him flown out of the area for treatment.

“They are loaded in a Stokes basket with a wheel and the crews are working together to get him out at this point,” Keith said, adding that it was a joint effort between Prescott Fire, Central Arizona Fire and Medical, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Back Country Unit, Native Air, and Lifeline Ambulance.

The man had been hiking and rock scrambling off trail with two friends in the Highway 89/East Boulder Creek Canyon area of the Prescott Dells, said Jeff Jones, firefighter/paramedic with Prescott Fire Department, adding that the man fell 10 to 15 feet off a rock ledge.

A Native Air helicopter was vital in helping locate the patient from the air and helped guide the initial fire crews into the scene, Jones said. The man was transported to a Level 1 trauma center in Phoenix with substantial head injuries.

Further information about the man is not known at this time.

Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.