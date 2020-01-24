Hiker, who fell off ledge, rescued from Granite Dells in Prescott
Flown to Phoenix hospital with head injuries
A 21-year-old man fell while hiking in the Granite Dells at about 3:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, and suffered serious head injuries.
According to rescue officials at the scene, the man was in and out of consciousness. He was hiking in a private gated community and climbed to the top of the rocks when he slipped and fell.
Prescott Fire Department Interim Battalion Chief Kevin Keith explained that rescue workers carried the injured man out of the rocky cliffs, then had him flown out of the area for treatment.
“They are loaded in a Stokes basket with a wheel and the crews are working together to get him out at this point,” Keith said, adding that it was a joint effort between Prescott Fire, Central Arizona Fire and Medical, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Back Country Unit, Native Air, and Lifeline Ambulance.
The man had been hiking and rock scrambling off trail with two friends in the Highway 89/East Boulder Creek Canyon area of the Prescott Dells, said Jeff Jones, firefighter/paramedic with Prescott Fire Department, adding that the man fell 10 to 15 feet off a rock ledge.
A Native Air helicopter was vital in helping locate the patient from the air and helped guide the initial fire crews into the scene, Jones said. The man was transported to a Level 1 trauma center in Phoenix with substantial head injuries.
Further information about the man is not known at this time.
Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 20, 2020
- Credit repair: Fixing mistakes on your credit report
- Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale set for Feb. 11
- Orphaned teen told he can’t live with grandparents in Prescott senior living community
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: