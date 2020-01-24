OFFERS
Hamilton: Dems drink new zero proof vodka to celebrate impeachment

mugshot photo
By Argus Hamilton
Originally Published: January 24, 2020 7:20 p.m.

HOLLYWOOD — God Bless America, and how’s everybody?

Fox News switched to regular programming Wednesday with updates on the Senate trial after terrible ratings during the first day of full coverage. House Democrats just introduced their own brand of Russian vodka to celebrate their impeachment case against President Trump. It’s zero proof.

Democrat candidate Tulsi Gabbard filed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton in federal court for defamation of character Tuesday for calling her a Russian agent in an interview. The legal brief in Tulsi’s lawsuit against Hillary is twenty pages long. It could be the longest suicide note ever written.

President Trump addressed the World Economic Forum meeting in Switzerland Tuesday. The president gave his commitment to the environment by promising to plant one trillion trees. He’s already started by planting Jeb Bush and Al Gore, maybe Elizabeth Warren can be the first Sequoia.

The London Daily Mail reported Queen Elizabeth is considering stripping Harry and Meghan of the Duke and Duchess titles she bestowed on them and reduce him to an Earl. That’s not too special. You see more Earls in the House of Lords than you’ll see in the beer line at the Daytona 500.

China quarantined cities where the fast-spreading Corona virus originated Tuesday as the U.S. began screening Chinese arrivals. Little is known of the Corona virus. I’ve been out of the game for a long time but I am advising young people to switch to American beer right away until this thing blows over.

L.A. Dodgers fans are furious they lost two World Series in 2017-18 to the Red Sox and Astros who admitted they cheated to steal their catcher’s signs. The Dodgers play in a beautiful ravine in a Los Angeles neighborhood where many street artists live. They don’t steal signs, they spray-paint them.

The Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas will host the AVN Awards Saturday, giving out porn acting and production awards. An industry survey said Jenna Jameson is the world’s top earning porn star who made thirty million dollars. Only Jeff Bezos made more money handling packages last year.

House Democrat impeachment managers dragged the opening night of the trial deep into the night on Tuesday holding senator-jurors hostage inside. The store shelves near the Capitol sold out of Depends. It’s no exaggeration to say the senators were really pissed as they exited the Chamber.

The U.S. Senate sat in session Tuesday with everyone required to sit at rapt attention for twelve long hours. The younger senators couldn’t go on social media and the older senators couldn’t get up to go pee. Just twelve years, ago we were denouncing Dick Cheney for torturing people like this.

The Senate impeachment trial proceeded Tuesday as Americans became educated on Senate Chamber rules. We learned that senators are only allowed to drink water or milk when they’re in the chamber. After years, this finally explains Senator Teddy Kennedy’s high rate of absenteeism.

President Trump surprised critics at his press conference Wednesday by cheerfully offering to attend his Senate impeachment trial. The gesture is totally in character. Congress impeached Trump for abuse of power, obstruction of Congress and for shaking his hips on the Ed Sullivan Show.

