Granville Elementary’s stars shine at HUSD Governing Board meeting

With confidence of a changing culture creating confidence and character in all of its children, Granville Elementary Principal Christine Griffin voiced excitement about what’s head for her school this year.

At the Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board meeting last week, the principal now in her second year at the school was clear that the school’s mission is centered on creating civic leaders capable of making “positive change in a dynamic world.”

The school that earned a C score on the state report card for last year implemented the “Capturing Kids Hearts” program this year, and is working on more collaboration between grade levels, Griffin said. The teachers are focused this year on bolstering its language arts curriculum and increasing math fluency with small group instruction, she said. Instructional coaches are working to assist teachers with breaking down lessons so as to be suitable to various student learning styles, she said. In addition, Griffin said the coaches and teachers are utilizing data to determine where enrichment or interventions are required.

Some of the classes are also incorporating flexible seating arrangements to entice students, she noted.

Griffin said she appreciates the opportunity she has to collaborate with some of her fellow elementary colleagues who are experiencing success with their curriculum delivery.

“I’m not going to reinvent the wheel,” she said.

Governing Board member Suzie Roth said she continues to be impressed with Griffin’s performance. Her excitement and enthusiasm within the school is clearly contagious, she said.

“You hit the ground running and are passionate about what you’re doing,” Roth commended.

Griffin said she is proud to support what she called “an amazing staff.”

Griffin’s selected staff and volunteers for the month:

Certified Employee: Music teacher Stephanie Griffin:

“When students walk into (her) classroom, they are greeted with a song and an objective. She’ll ask a question and lead them to discover the answer. The room is filled with instruments like xylophones, tambourines, guitars, a drum set and a piano. Students learn about rhythms and how to read musical notes … Every lesson is designed to include all the elements of music including singing, dancing/movement, playing instruments, and learning how to read music.

She teaches about famous musicians and musical history. She is compassionate with students and treats each child respectfully as an individual. She is the kind of teacher that leaves a lasting impression early on in a student’s life.

At the holidays, Griffin directed “A Holiday Road Trip” to great revues by parents and students, with the principal noting that she “pours her heart and soul into our school concerts and performances.”

Her nomination states that Griffin “inspires the people she comes in contact with to explore music as an expression of our humanity.”

Classified Employee of the Month: Art teacher Jayme Tisdale: New to the role this year, Tisdale’s “creative and artistic ability go beyond the walls of the classroom.” Her nomination reads that her imagination that inspires children has left a mark on the entire school, “creating a vibrant and joyful environment for learning.”

Tisdale is a patient master at managing seven different art classes for kindergarten through sixth grade with specific guidelines, directions, and vocabulary attached to each grade’s assignment.

“Her classroom has a peaceful atmosphere for students who are developing critical thinking, communication, problem solving and individual responsibility … Her enthusiasm for teaching is refreshing.”

Granville staff credit Tisdale with being a team player who “cultivates creativity in her students and gives them a safe place to express their individuality.”

Volunteer of the Month: Orchestra director Paula Stewart: A year ago, Stewart volunteered to start a pilot orchestra rooted in her 20 years of experience teaching string students. The program with “little to no budget” quickly grew to include Lake Valley Elementary and Liberty Traditional schools. Stewart managed to recruit other volunteers and students are progressing on violin viola and cello.

“If you stop by Granville, you might be lucky enough to be entertained by one of the orchestra’s performances like our

recent HUSD first combined holiday concert with students from Granville, Lake Valley, Liberty

Traditional, and guests from Glassford Hill Middle and Bradshaw Mountain High School.

Stewart is “reliable, conscientious, kind and dedicated.”

She is hailed as someone who shows “genuine concern” for students, teaching them orchestra fundamentals in a way that prepares them so that they have fun evolving into “excellent musicians.”

“I believe Mrs. Stewart has a calling, and that calling is teaching her students to strive for excellence, to discipline themselves to accomplish goals, and to respect each other. She is a dedicated instructor that motivates students to want to excel and takes a genuine interest in their lives. She has said that music is both a beautiful art and a way to help kids grow up to be capable adults with wonderful hearts and minds. She believes she is giving back to our wonderful community through the orchestra program. She is a VIP treasure for Granville Elementary, our district, and our community.”