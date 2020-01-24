Editorial: Democrats push to be first on ballot, but will it help?

Democrats are concerned about the order of candidates’ names on ballots, enough to sue over it. They have little to worry about, as far as we are concerned.

A 1979 Arizona law spells out that the party whose candidate got more votes in the most recent gubernatorial election in each county gets to list its candidates first. That means in 2020, GOP candidates will be listed ahead of Democrats in 11 of the state’s 15 counties, Capitol Media Services reported.

In their lawsuit, filed late this past year, the challengers say the statute is illegally “diluting’’ some people’s votes, citing research showing that – everything else being equal – people tend to vote for the first candidate on the list.

Attorney Mary O’Grady, representing Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, told the court that even if the study is correct, that does not make the system illegal.

At the crux of the argument is the U.S. Senate seat, for instance, currently held by Republican Martha McSally. Her chief challenger is astronaut and Democrat Mark Kelly. If they were to list the pair in alphabetical order by party, Kelly would go first. If by last name, Kelly also would be the first name.

Still, “Arizona’s ballot order statute establishes logical, efficient, and manageable rules that determine the order in which candidates’ names appear on a general election ballot,’’ O’Grady wrote. And she argued that nothing in the law precludes those who have sued from voting for the candidates of their choice.

According to the lawsuit, Maricopa County voters have favored Republican gubernatorial hopefuls in all but two elections in the nearly 40 years that the ballot order statute has been in place. The only exceptions have been in 1982 when voters supported Democrat Bruce Babbitt over Republican Leo Corbet, and in 2006 when Janet Napolitano, seeking a second term, outpolled Republican Len Munsil.

There is a fly in the ointment, however.

Other studies exist that show different impacts, such as party label, incumbency, gender, name familiarity and even “religious-ethnic cues apparent from candidate surnames” that may influence voters’ decisions, said attorney Kory Langhofer, who is representing Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers.

“Ballot order is merely one of many cognitive shortcuts that voters employ in their electoral decision-making,” Langhofer stated.

McSally inherited John McCain’s seat – which has almost become a curse; first, she lost the Senate election to Kyrsten Sinema; then she was appointed to McCain’s seat only to see Gov. Doug Ducey be embattled over how soon he must call the election.

Thus, we are not surprised the Democrats sued.

But when citing studies, always remember two things are at play – who paid for the study often affects its outcome, and another study contradicting your own likely exists.

The Dems may not have to worry about who’s on first anyway. The tidal effect of the impeachment proceedings under way in Washington, D.C., could sway voters’ opinions itself.

And that will depend on myriad other factors, such as who you believe.