Church News: Week of Jan. 25, 2020

Welcome to the Worlds of HU, an ancient universal name for God. This sacred word can spiritually uplift people of any religion, culture, or walk of life. All are welcome. From 10 to 11 am, Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Elsea Room. http:/www.eck-arizona.org.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott – Please join us for Saturday morning services, which begin at 10 a.m.; we will discuss Parashat Va’era. Please call 928-708-0018 for further details.

Quaker meeting, held on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. at 119 Grove Ave. For information, contact Will Fisher at 928-710-0467.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, American Lutheran School celebrates 32 years serving families with young children. Please visit americanlutheranschool.com to see what we’ve been up to! Students will sing at both 10:30 worship services. It’s the BEST job in the world – growing students’ love of Jesus and of learning!

Joe Webster, award-winning photographer, will share his personal knowledge and humor as he presents “Spirits of Arizona’s Past: Ghost Towns, Ranches & Ruins” at American Lutheran Church’s Terrific Tuesday Luncheon at noon Jan. 28. RSVP to 928-445-4348 for the home-cooked meal ($5 donation asked). All are welcome to TTL.

Firm Foundation Bible Church is an independent, non-denominational church that meets Sundays at 10 a.m. Join us for a warm family fellowship experience. Be challenged with great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Children are welcome and loved. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church – On Saturday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m. we will have a worship service. All are welcome to attend. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 6:30 p.m. will be youth night for all middle- and high-school age youth. A meal will be served.

Trinity Lutheran Church, Prescott Valley, will have only one worship service Sunday, Jan. 26. It will be at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Pastor Jim Swinford will be installed as Interim Pastor in this special service, followed by lunch and a 1 p.m. voters’ meeting. Call 928-772-8845 for more information.

Join us at Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave.! Rev. Tom Catlin’s message this Sunday is “Let it go.” Sunday services are at 9 and 11 a.m. Youth services are at 11 in the Education Building. “We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.” 928-445-1850 or unityprescott.org.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South. All are welcome! This week’s message: “The Light of Liberation.” Sunday Worship, 9 and 11 a.m.; Sunday School – Youth, 9:15; Adults, 10; Adult Bible Study – Mondays, 10 a.m., discussing Part 5 of United Methodist Church Book of Discipline, “Social Principles.”

“Building Bridges Update” at the 11 a.m. service at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship; Jonathan Best, founder of Commusiky, updates the story of his activism on border issues after returning from his latest trip. Jonathan uses music to reach out to people on the issues of immigration on our southern border.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program also at 10:30 Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

“Following the Light” is the theme for Sunday; 10 a.m. Worship; 11:30 a.m. “A Closer Look at the Lessons” for this day; 11 a.m. Voters’ Meeting. New Study begins Thursday, Jan. 30, at 4 p.m., the Book of Revelation. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Shabbat VaEra – Please note all regular activities for Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, are temporarily cancelled due to Rabbi’s recovery from wreck. Phone discussions and consultations can be arranged. Topic this week is “Plagues and Volcanoes.” For details, please call 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

The Trinity Trekkers Hiking Group will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, Jan. 26, in the Sicatuva room after the 10 a.m. service. Hikes for 2020 will be planned and ideas shared. Trinity Presbyterian is located at 630 Park Ave. in Prescott.

All About Eve – 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. Rev. Becky Gunn will tell how Eve is often reviled for causing the “original sin,” but first we need to consider her power, her curiosity, and her strength as a model for women.

Esther Basch, 92-year-old Holocaust survivor, will be telling her story at Starting Point Church on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 26, at 10:10 a.m. Starting Point Church is located at 3106 Gateway Blvd., Prescott (next to Pier 1 at the Gateway Mall).

Come experience ReVive Church! Revive provides a casual, come-as-you-are service every Saturday at 11 a.m. at 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. It has been said that Revive is like being in God’s living room – comfortable relaxed worship with friends. Come see for yourself. Come experience Revive.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. – Ignite Youth: Let’s grow together and learn how to ignite our faith and be believers on fire for Christ. Open to all youth ages sixth grade through age 18. Sundays at 10:15 a.m. and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Contact Kelsey Claire at 928-445-4536, ext. 110.

Yavapai College will host the Rev. John Kohlenberger’s Mystical Traditions class 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. This three-part course examines the magnificent tradition of mysticism within the three major Western religions. For more information, log onto https://www.yc.edu/v6/lifelong-learning/olli-prescott or call 928-717-7634.

Trinity Presbyterian - “Mothers of Preschoolers” is a ministry to support moms with kids ages birth to kindergarten. Our MOPS gatherings take place the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 8 to 11:30 a.m. in the Children’s Center and Grace Mitchell Fellowship Hall. aztrinitychildren@gmail.com, 928-445-4536, ext. 114.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday School. Wednesday 1 p.m. meetings provide an opportunity to hear, and for those wishing to share. The Reading Room, where literature is available to read, borrow, or purchase, is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, “A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott, services: Sundays, 10 a.m. Come join us for a traditional worship service. All are welcome. 1806 N. Savage Lane (off Rosser near Highway 89).

Enjoy a FREE, low-impact, high-energy cardio class with easy routines and Christian music. It’s every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway. Women of all faiths and churches are welcome. No registration needed. 928-445-0680.