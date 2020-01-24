Chino Valley woman dies after I-40 rollover near Kingman

A 40-year-old Chino Valley woman died after her truck rolled about 22 miles east of Kingman on Interstate 40 early this week.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety stated Shauna M. Delguidice was the driver and sole occupant of a 2016 Ford F-350, which was westbound on I-40 on Monday, Jan. 20. At about 6:30 a.m., the flat-bed truck crashed near milepost 82.6.

Tire marks in the dirt shoulder and median showed the truck drifted off the road to the left, traveled through the dirt shoulder and median, rotated clockwise, struck a guardrail, and rolled, DPS reported Friday. The truck came to an uncontrolled stop on its wheels, blocking a traffic lane.

The driver was likely thrown from the truck through the driver’s side window, DPS Public Information Officer Raul Garcia stated, adding that approximately 75 feet of guardrail was damaged in the collision.

“The collision occurred for an unknown reason when the vehicle drifted to the shoulder, at which point the vehicle rolled over and resulted in the ejection of the driver,” a DPS news release said.

Garcia said impairment has not been ruled out.

The accident investigation continues.