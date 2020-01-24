OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 24
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Chino Valley woman dies after I-40 rollover near Kingman

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 24, 2020 6:15 p.m.

A 40-year-old Chino Valley woman died after her truck rolled about 22 miles east of Kingman on Interstate 40 early this week.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety stated Shauna M. Delguidice was the driver and sole occupant of a 2016 Ford F-350, which was westbound on I-40 on Monday, Jan. 20. At about 6:30 a.m., the flat-bed truck crashed near milepost 82.6.

Tire marks in the dirt shoulder and median showed the truck drifted off the road to the left, traveled through the dirt shoulder and median, rotated clockwise, struck a guardrail, and rolled, DPS reported Friday. The truck came to an uncontrolled stop on its wheels, blocking a traffic lane.

The driver was likely thrown from the truck through the driver’s side window, DPS Public Information Officer Raul Garcia stated, adding that approximately 75 feet of guardrail was damaged in the collision.

“The collision occurred for an unknown reason when the vehicle drifted to the shoulder, at which point the vehicle rolled over and resulted in the ejection of the driver,” a DPS news release said.

Garcia said impairment has not been ruled out.

The accident investigation continues.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Two killed in Flagstaff I-40 truck crash
DPS issues correction: 18-wheeler not at fault
DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
Interstate wreck claimed two from Valley
Fatal rollover accident closes Prescott Lakes Parkway

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries