Chino Valley woman dies after I-40 rollover near Kingman
A 40-year-old Chino Valley woman died after her truck rolled about 22 miles east of Kingman on Interstate 40 early this week.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety stated Shauna M. Delguidice was the driver and sole occupant of a 2016 Ford F-350, which was westbound on I-40 on Monday, Jan. 20. At about 6:30 a.m., the flat-bed truck crashed near milepost 82.6.
Tire marks in the dirt shoulder and median showed the truck drifted off the road to the left, traveled through the dirt shoulder and median, rotated clockwise, struck a guardrail, and rolled, DPS reported Friday. The truck came to an uncontrolled stop on its wheels, blocking a traffic lane.
The driver was likely thrown from the truck through the driver’s side window, DPS Public Information Officer Raul Garcia stated, adding that approximately 75 feet of guardrail was damaged in the collision.
“The collision occurred for an unknown reason when the vehicle drifted to the shoulder, at which point the vehicle rolled over and resulted in the ejection of the driver,” a DPS news release said.
Garcia said impairment has not been ruled out.
The accident investigation continues.
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 20, 2020
- Credit repair: Fixing mistakes on your credit report
- Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale set for Feb. 11
- Orphaned teen told he can’t live with grandparents in Prescott senior living community
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: