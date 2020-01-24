Camp Verde Town Council calls executive session to discuss Butner complaint
At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet to discuss a complaint filed against one of its council members for asking questions “in an interrogative manner” at council’s Jan. 8 meeting.
The discussion, Town Manager Russ Martin said Wednesday, will be held in executive session in council chambers, 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.
Bruce George stated in a Jan. 13 complaint to the town that Council Member Joe Butner asked questions “trying to introduce some unsubstantiated allegations” as he sought reappointment to the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
According to Martin, the Jan. 28 meeting is an opportunity to put George’s complaint “in front of council.”
“Council will sit down, go through the complaint, and let everyone speak to it,” Martin said. “We’ll be able to discuss the next steps, but there will be no action taken.”
At the Jan. 8 meeting, Butner distributed copies of a complaint against George to the attending council members. The report was obtained on Dec. 19 through a public records request by Council Member Bill LeBeau.
The complaint against George was called in to the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office just before 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. The copy Butner handed out only included the original complaint, as the Marshal’s Office had not yet conducted a follow-up interview with George.
The Marshal’s Office conducted its follow-up interview with George on Jan. 9. According to that report, George denied the accusation. No charges were filed against George.
Martin said it is not yet known whether this matter will be scheduled at council’s next regular meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
The Camp Verde Bugle is a sister publication of The Daily Courier.
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 20, 2020
- Credit repair: Fixing mistakes on your credit report
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale set for Feb. 11
- Orphaned teen told he can’t live with grandparents in Prescott senior living community
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: