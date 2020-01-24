Brewer: Most important work on border isn’t as visible as the wall

President Trump’s signature immigration initiative — constructing the border wall — is well underway. But the physical barrier is merely the most visible element of a comprehensive strategy for ending the humanitarian and national security crisis on our southern border.

Three years of steady institutional reform, hard-won court victories, and carefully-calibrated policy changes have produced at least as much progress toward achieving our border security goals as the new and improved walls being erected along the most vulnerable stretches of our border with Mexico.

The wall is extraordinarily important, not least as a symbol of America’s resolve to assert our sovereignty. A country without borders is not a country. A nation with no control over who may join its ranks is not a nation. President Trump’s commitment to building a wall is a powerful statement that America will never surrender its sovereignty to an open-borders ideology that only a tiny minority of Americans support.

That’s not to say that physical barriers aren’t important, merely that they are only one component of an effective immigration agenda. Far from an empty symbol, the wall is a proven tool that the men and women who protect our borders have told us time and again is “necessary” for genuine border security.

With the Trump era has come a surge of illegal immigration driven by activist-orchestrated caravans and unprecedented asylum fraud. Facilitated by cartel-linked human smugglers and encouraged by the opportunity to circumvent normal immigration restrictions if they bring children on the dangerous trek northward, illegal immigrants are arriving at our southern frontier in historic numbers. The wall is needed now more than ever.

Yet, the Trump administration’s progress toward securing the border, at least so far, has largely been achieved through means other than the wall.

Take, for example, the reforms implemented at the Justice Department’s Executive Office of Immigration Review, the agency that oversees our immigration courts. Early in the Trump administration, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions set out to both expand the number of immigration judges and end the Obama-era practice of stretching interpretations of asylum law to encompass ever greater numbers of economic migrants masquerading as victims of persecution.

Before Trump took office, we had an unworkable system crippled by an overworked immigration courts that contended with backlogs of more than half a million cases and struggled to process liberal distortions of immigration law designed to promote illegal immigration. Hundreds of thousands of migrants crossed the border illegally, made a “credible” claim of “fear” after being apprehended by Border Patrol, and were then able to enter the United States, secure in the knowledge that they likely would not be deported for years, if ever.

Under Attorney General Bill Barr, our patient efforts to fix these loopholes are finally bearing fruit. New immigration judges have been appointed as older, mostly Democrat-appointed judges have retired or reached the end of their term. New guidance and rulings have been issued that restore clarity and sanity to our definitions of legitimate claims of asylum and “credible fear.”

The change has been dramatic. Far more fraudulent asylum claimants are being deported, and fewer of those cases are even getting into court. The “credible fear” standard was once effectively a rubber-stamp, with up to 97% of claimants being granted asylum. Now, that rate is as low as 10%.

Moreover, thanks to Trump’s successful negotiations with the governments of Mexico and other Latin American countries, migrants must now make their asylum claims while waiting in other safe countries, dramatically reducing the economic incentive to make fake asylum claims in the hopes of establishing a life in America. In some sectors of the border, these reforms are reducing illegal immigration by an order of magnitude.

Despite claims by open-borders activists, reducing illegal immigration is broadly popular in America — and not simply among Trump’s base. Significant majorities support a shift to a merit-based immigration system, as well as ending mass “chain migration” of extended family members. Despite such widespread popular support for border security initiatives, however, the open-borders left will always put up a difficult fight to stop them at every step along the way.

Accomplishing these goals requires a lawful and orderly system of enforcement, both at the southern border and in the U.S. interior. The wall is crucial to meeting that precondition, but we shouldn’t forget that the Trump administration is making just as much progress with steady, measured reforms that garner far less attention.

Jan Brewer is the former Governor of Arizona, serving from 2009 to 2015.