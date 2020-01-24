OFFERS
Fri, Jan. 24
Animal shelter says “world’s worst cat” is up for adoption

The “world’s worst cat” is available for adoption — just ask the Mitchell County Animal Rescue organization in North Carolina. (Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc-North Carolina, Facebook)

The “world’s worst cat” is available for adoption — just ask the Mitchell County Animal Rescue organization in North Carolina. (Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc-North Carolina, Facebook)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 24, 2020 9:46 a.m.

Worlds worst cat up for adoption

BAKERSVILLE, N.C. — The “world’s worst cat” is available for adoption — just ask the Mitchell County Animal Rescue organization in North Carolina.

The shelter about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northeast of Asheville is waiving adoption fees in the hope that someone will take the cat named Perdita off their hands.

The group says on its Facebook page, “We thought she was sick. Turns out she’s just a jerk.”

A tongue-in-cheek profile of the foul-tempered feline says her dislikes include “dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but NOT least ... HUGS.” It says she likes lurking, pretending to be sick and “staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again ...”

It adds, “She’s single and ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space. ”

Shelter Director Amber Lowery says 4-year-old Perdita came to the facility on Christmas Eve, The Charlotte Observer reported. Since then, the shelter has had to warn visitors that Perdita’s attempts to draw passersby to her cage are actually a ruse that will not end well.

“I’m looking at her right now, and she’s rolling around in her little bed, looking all sweet and cute, but the minute you try to rub her, she slaps you. We thought she was in pain and took her to the vet and he said: ‘No, this cat is just a jerk’,” Lowery told the newspaper.

Her Facebook post has drawn thousands of “likes” — and a followup post says more than 50 applications to adopt her have been submitted.

One person wrote on the shelter’s Facebook page that they hoped Perdita finds “the goth home of her dreams.” The shelter replied, “Us too ... like soon.”

