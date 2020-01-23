YRMC parking lot slated for paving at former Miller Valley School site

The land where the former Miller Valley School once stood at 900 Iron Springs Road in Prescott will soon be a parking lot for Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) across the street.

YRMC Director of Marketing and Communications Ken Boush said on Jan. 23 that the hospital needs the lot for employee parking until construction is completed on a new parking garage and health center adjacent to the main hospital, 1003 Willow Creek Road.

Work on the parking garage and health center may not be done until sometime in 2021, Boush said.

The parking lot will be paved soon, as long as the weather cooperates, Boush added.

“The property we have at YRMC is for patients and visitors for parking on campus,” he said. “We will try to get asphalt down on the ground, but there have been weather delays.”

Boush said lighting is planned for the blacktop parking lot at 900 Iron Springs Road, which will also accommodate construction crews’ parking needs.

None of YRMC’s current buildings, including the James Family Heart Center, are scheduled to leave the West Campus, Boush added. The goal with expansion on the West Campus has been to make all of the hospital’s services more centralized, he said.

