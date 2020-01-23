Winter Concert Season: Central Arizona Concert Band, Jan. 26
Hear a performance of Astor Piazzola’s “Oblivion” by Ed Jones along with David Holsinger’s “Abram’s Pursuit,” “America the Beautiful,” a selection of John Williams hits from the movies, wind band standards and Percy Grainger’s “The Immovable Do” in a concert by the Central Arizona Concert Band at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
Admission for the show at the Davis Learning Center on the Campus of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is $12 for adults and $5 for students, available online at www.centralarizonaconcertband.com or at the door.
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is located at 3700 Willow Creek Road.
For more information, visit centralarizonaconcertband.com.
