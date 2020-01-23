Photo & Video: Prescott girls basketball trounces Tempe 40-34 in final freedom game of season

Prescott guard Jamie Huttmann (32) tries to look for an open teammate during a game against Tempe on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Dropped by to check out Tempe at @PTownAthletics girls basketball! Peep the ball movement by the Badgers #CourierSports pic.twitter.com/vDN8nemcFb — Aaron Valdez (@valaaron_94) January 24, 2020 by Aaron Valdez