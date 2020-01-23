Photo: AZ Sand Snakes take runners-up at 16U Phoenix Open Softball Tournament
Prep Softball
Originally Published: January 23, 2020 11:15 p.m.
The AZ Sand Snakes pose for a photo after finishing as the runners-up at the Phoenix Open Softball Tournament in the 16U division on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2020. BOTTOM ROW (left to right): Ruby Tessman, Cheyniya Thompson, Yasmine Bernal, Briah Williams, Maddie Brown, Holly Myers; TOP ROW (left to right): Head coach Mike Tessman, Nancy Velez, Coach Pepe Bernal, Brianna Baca, Kierra Grimes, Brina Lankford, Kendall Murray, Coach Brad Murray, Coach Miguel Baca. (Michael Tessman/Courtesy)
