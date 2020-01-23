Movies at the Elks: 'Mary Poppins,' Jan. 26

Come see “Mary Poppins” at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

When Jane and Michael, the children of the wealthy and uptight Banks family, are faced with the prospect of a new nanny, they are pleasantly surprised by the arrival of the magical Mary Poppins. Embarking on a series of fantastical adventures with Mary and her Cockney performer friend, Bert, the siblings try to pass on some of their nanny's sunny attitude to their preoccupied parents.

Admission to the show is a cash donation of any amount. All proceeds go to support The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs.

Concessions are available for purchase including soda, candy, popcorn, beer and wine. For more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

