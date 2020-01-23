McCasland named Yavapai College District Governing Board chair

The Yavapai College District Governing Board voted Deb McCasland as board chair for the upcoming year at its budget workshop meeting on Tuesday morning, Jan. 21.

An alumna of Yavapai College, McCasland has served on the District Governing Board since 2014. Prior to her time on the board, she spent 34 years as an employee of the college as the student activities director, community events director, and the director of major gifts before retiring in 2010.

“I’m thrilled to be elected as board chair. It’s another way for me to give back to the success of the college,” McCasland said. “I’m looking forward to working with [Yavapai College President} Dr. Rhine and her staff in forwarding the mission of the college and achieving our goals.”

Dr. Patricia McCarver was elected secretary of the board. McCarver has served on the District Governing Board since 2005. She has a doctorate in transformative learning and change from the California Institute of Integral Studies. McCarver served as board chair from 2009-10 and 2015-16 and has also served as board secretary on numerous occasions.

“I’m happy to serve as secretary of the board as we continue to support the educational needs of our communities,” McCarver said.

The chair and secretary are nominated and voted on by the board members each January.

The board’s role is to act as a link between the taxpayers and management, directing and regulating the organization on the taxpayers’ behalf. While board members are elected by the voters of Yavapai County, they make decisions in the best interest of the taxpayers as a whole.

McCasland represents District 2, which includes Aqua Fria, Beaver Creek, Camp Verde 1 and 2, Canyon, Cherry Creek, Cordes Lakes, Cornville, Crown King, Humboldt, Mayer, Middle Verde, Montezuma, Prescott Country Club, Stoneridge, Sugarloaf and Verde Lakes.

McCarver represents District 4, which includes Antelope, Ash Fork, Big Chino, Camp Wood, Chino Valley 1 and 2, Country Park, Cougar, Coyote Springs, Deep Well, Drake, Granite, Perkinsville, Pinon Oaks, Sandretto, Seligman, Shadow Valley, Spruce, Williamson Valley, West Chino and Willow.

More information on the Yavapai College District Governing Board can be found at www.yc.edu/DGB.

Yavapai College has six locations in Yavapai County, including campuses in Prescott and Clarkdale, and centers in Chino Valley, Sedona, Prescott Valley and near the Prescott Airport. To learn more about the college, visit www.yc.edu.

Information provided by Yavapai College.