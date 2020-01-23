Letter: Well regulated

Editor:

I would like to weigh in on the discussion regarding the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. “We the people” are the well-regulated militia. Through a republic form of representative democracy, we have established the rule of law.”

While I ascribe to an individual Americans right to have and bear arms, I also a ascribe to the premise of well-regulated. I, as an individual U.S. citizen, cannot legally poses certain weapons of mass destruction or biological warfare simply because the government has them.

If fear of governmental tyranny was the sole purpose of defending the Second Amendment to the Constitution, then by a certain standard of logic I should be able to maintain equal arms to that of the government to protect myself and my property from the government.

In 1776 this country wasn’t dealing with nuclear weapons, anthrax, megaton bombs and other warfare apparatus. This is where well-regulated comes into focus for me. I want to have my hunting rifles, handguns, skinning knives etc., but, I sleep well at night knowing the guy next door doesn’t have some form of germ warfare or weapon of mass destruction in his garage. Cars, trucks, boats, and yes, even airplanes, have been used for weapons of mass destruction. Should we equally clamor to ban them in the same manner we do guns?

“We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote general Welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and the United States of America.”

Article 3 of the United States Constitution is very specific regarding judicial powers and the Supreme Court.

Elected and appointed officials in the United States take an oath of office to support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America, and this is non-negotiable. The Second Amendment to the Constitution is the law of the land, in part.

Jim Lamerson

Prescott