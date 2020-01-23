Friday Catchall: USS Granite Mountain, community still important

The Friday Catchall:

• HOTSHOTS – This past week we heard from U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, who has formally asked the Navy to consider naming one of its new warships the “U.S.S. Granite Mountain.”

This would be in honor of the 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots who perished during the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire.

“Recently, Fire Chief (Dennis) Light in Prescott reached out to me to see if we could ask the Navy to name a warship after the Yarnell 19 … I thought this was a great idea and it would honor the fallen as well as honor the military.”

Gosar wrote to Navy officials making the request, in honor of our fallen hometown men.

Granite Mountain, the namesake for the crew, is just northwest of Prescott. There is a memorial there, and the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park was dedicated in 2016 as a place to remember the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshot Firefighters who were lost on June 30, 2013, while fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire. A memorial is also planned for downtown Prescott on the courthouse plaza.

I agree with Gosar, who stated: “What better embodies the fighting spirit, suitable for a warship, than memorializing the 19 fallen firefighters who sacrificed their young lives?”

• FENTANYL – On Wednesday, Jan. 22, I went to the Legislature to explain our #StopFentanylNow series to the House Judiciary Committee. They were considering HB 2036, which calls for a mandatory sentence for people caught selling opioids such as the deadly street drug fentanyl.

My observation, I told the panel, is that through the series we witnessed few of the people who have been caught selling these drugs have done time behind bars. And, if they have done time, it is because they were caught with other drugs such as methamphetamines, which carries a mandatory sentence.

I have heard many comments since the committee advanced the bill 6-4 along party lines. Thank you for the encouraging words; it was quite the experience. But the legislation – which we are calling the Bundrick-Morales Stop Fentanyl bill, in memory of the two young men who died from fentanyl in 2018 — needs work, such as being more focused on the dealers.

We listened to the committee members — and even opponents — and are working to help improve the bill to be just, effective and lifesaving.

• COMPASSION – A woman contacted me this week, telling of her recent experience accidentally locking her keys in her trunk and coat in the car. The result was a very chilly wait for help.

Unfortunately, people inside a nearby business — having just closed — would not let her in out of the cold while she waited. She was told to go elsewhere and that company policy did not allow her inside after hours.

Where has the goodwill of community gone?

Thankfully, she suffered no ill effects from this and eventually got help.

Watch this space next week for an example of community kindness, proof that hope is not dead.

• QUOTE – “There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about.” – Margaret Wheatley, author

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): Comedy Night at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.