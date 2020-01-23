OFFERS
All-electric plane Alice catches fire at Prescott airport
Extensive damage to cockpit, cabin

The Prescott Fire Department puts out a fire from the Eviation all-electric plane, "Alice," that was doing ground testing. Prescott Fire was on standby for the planned test and quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. (Prescott FD/Courtesy)

The Prescott Fire Department puts out a fire from the Eviation all-electric plane, "Alice," that was doing ground testing. Prescott Fire was on standby for the planned test and quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. (Prescott FD/Courtesy)

By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: January 23, 2020 11:47 a.m.

Updated as of Thursday, January 23, 2020 5:20 PM

The cockpit and cabin of an all-electric airplane that was created in Prescott sustained extensive damage Wednesday evening, Jan. 22, during a round of ground testing.

Despite the setback, Omer Bar-Yohay, CEO of the plane’s Israel-based creator Eviation Aircraft Limited, said Thursday morning that work would continue on the development and testing of the plane.

“The plane is not lost, but there is damage – I would say extensive damage – to the cabin and cockpit,” Bar-Yohay said. “But the situation for us is very, very clear in the sense that we stay the course, we’ll learn a lot from this incident like we do with any other.”

The fire, which took place outside a hangar a short distance from the Prescott Regional Airport passenger terminal, shut down the airport and air traffic control tower for a time Wednesday night.

Airport Director Robin Sobotta reported that the fire did not interrupt the airport’s commercial flights. “A flight had departed immediately before the incident, and then the flight that came in at midnight was not affected, so it did occur in between flights,” she said of the fire.

An Israeli Eviation "Alice" electric aircraft is displayed at Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Israeli startup Eviation displayed an all-electric airplane prototype dubbed Alice at the Paris Air Show, as the aviation industry increasingly looks to electric and hybrid technology because of pressure from regulators and the public to reduce emissions. (Michel Euler/AP, file)

Bar-Yohay said the electric plane known as “Alice” was undergoing tests on its cabin equipment and ground test support equipment when a fire broke out at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday.

“It was very abrupt,” he said of the fire, adding that the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The testing was a part of a process has been ongoing on the plane.

“We test parts of the plane, parts of the system, including motors, including batteries, including communication systems,” Bar-Yohay said. “We’ve been testing systems for a very long time.”

Sobotta said fire units with the Prescott Fire Department were on scene because a scheduled test was underway.

“The fire was extinguished, and additional water was used to cool the aircraft for a considerable amount of time after the fire was extinguished,” Sobotta said. “It took approximately two and a half hours. The airport was back to normal operations by 9 p.m.”

The airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution, Sobotta said, as were the businesses around it.

Bar-Yohay reported that Fire Department staff stepped in immediately to deal with the fire.

Eviation Aircraft plans to build and market the all-electric powered “Alice” commuter airplane in the next year. The company has chosen Prescott as its U.S. base of operations. (Courtesy photo)

“The minute we had some smoke, the emergency stop button was pushed and the system was basically cut off power,” he said. “The people involved with the test basically stood apart from the system and let the fire brigade do its thing.

“It took a while to put out, not just the fire but the smoke that came out of it. It was very smoky, so the footprint was significant.”

The “end game,” Bar-Yohay said was that “We had the good fortune of a professional team here at the airport that was not just on site and ready but was also very effective in taking care of this.”

Although emphasizing that the investigation is in its early stages, Bar-Yohay said, “I’m really trying to get us back up and running as quickly as possible on the one hand and, on the other hand, the lessons that should be learned. Technically, this is why we test.”

Bar-Yohay expects the setback in the plane’s development to be relatively minor. “We do not see anything as significant as a major design change. But again, this is extremely early in the investigation, and we will be issuing information once we start.”

Because the fire occurred during a ground test and was not a part of a flight, Bar-Yohay said the investigation would be done largely by Eviation’s team, although the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) have been notified.

Sobotta, who sat in on the call with the NTSB, said that Eviation was informed because Alice is an unregistered test plane, “(The fire) is not within their jurisdiction.”

Thursday afternoon, Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli said in a written statement, “We at the city were saddened to learn of the incident at the airport last night. We are thankful that there were no injuries at the scene. We have been working closely with Eviation to ensure the site is made safe, and our hope is to get them back to testing as soon as possible.”

Mengarelli added that he “would like to give credit to our first responders who were on scene immediately and quickly got the situation under control.”

Since the incident occurred, Mengarelli said the city has learned about some individuals who sought medical care after leaving the scene. “We extend our prayers and support to those individuals and their families,” he said.

