Cleator man found guilty of attempted murder: Sentencing scheduled for Feb. 13

A Cleator man has been found guilty of attempting to kill his neighbor in 2016.

Donald Purcell, 59, was arrested for the offense after a 60-year-old woman living adjacent to him was found one evening lying on the ground outside her home with severe head injuries and covered in blood.

The woman was unable to speak and eventually flown to a Phoenix-area hospital, where she underwent extensive surgery in order to survive.

No one directly witnessed what happened to the woman, but locals told deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) that she had been in a recent argument with Purcell and a hat belonging to him had been found at the scene with blood on it.

When deputies spoke to Purcell at his home, he denied any knowledge of an assault, YCSO reported.

Deputies noted scratches on his legs, a cut on one of his fingers and some blood on his wrist.

They also noticed a pair of shoes nearby with visible blood droplets on them. He told the deputies that the blood was his and was the result of walking through cat’s claw growing near his home. This was later determined to be a lie, for the blood on him was tested and proved to be the victim’s.

No weapon was located, but an empty machete sheath was found on his bed.

Purcell was detained, and continued to deny any involvement in the victim’s assault.

Based on a timeline of actions as described by witnesses, along with blood evidence and clothing linking Purcell to the incident, he was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

TRIAL PROCEEDINGS

Just days before Purcell’s trial began in the Yavapai County Superior Court on Jan. 8, he decided to waive his right to an attorney and instead defend himself.

That decision was overturned when Purcell didn’t show up to the first day of the trial. In his absence, the defense attorney working on the case, Robert Gundacker, was reassigned to represent Purcell.

Though Purcell attended the remainder of his trial, Gundacker continued to represent him until the conclusion of the proceedings on Thursday, Jan. 23.

What the jury had to decide on Thursday was whether there was enough compelling evidence to convict Purcell beyond a reasonable doubt.

In his closing argument, Henry Whitmer, with the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office, stated that there is no question Purcell is guilty. He summarized his argument by listing what he considers to be the relevant evidence available.

“We have neighbors feuding. We have the defendant at the place and at the time that the attack took place. We have no testimony that anyone else was there. We have the victim’s blood on the defendant. We have the DNA test showing it. We have the defendant’s lie to police officers … We have his hat on the scene … What you have here is evidence which firmly convinces you to find the defendant guilty on all counts.”

Gundacker pushed back in his closing argument by outlining the holes in the prosecution’s case.

“They have no weapon,” Gundacker said. “There is no witness to this crime. There is no confession to this crime. And despite the prosecutor’s argument, there is no motive for this crime.”

As for why Purcell’s hat was found near the victim and why her blood was on Purcell when deputies spoke with him at his home that night, Gundacker said Purcell had found the victim after she had already suffered the injuries and attempted to help her.

Purcell then left the woman to get a first aid kit from his home and call 911, but when he saw that other neighbors were helping her, he decided to leave it to them, Gundacker said.

Whitmer labeled this account of what happened a “fairytale.”

“That’s not reasonable; that’s not realistic; that’s not truthful,” Whitmer said.

In the end, the jury voted in favor of the prosecution’s argument and found Purcell guilty on all counts.

His sentencing is scheduled to take place at the courthouse in Prescott on Feb. 13.