Badgers defend No. 1 ranking, stifle No. 4 Flagstaff 2-0

FLAGSTAFF — The dream season lives on! In arguably their biggest game of the regular season, Prescott girls soccer made a huge statement by taking down No. 4 Flagstaff 2-0 on the road Thursday afternoon.

Coming into the season, it was evident that Prescott and Flagstaff were heavy favorites for the Grand Canyon Region title. Last season, the Eagles went undefeated and were crowned region champs over the second-place Badgers.

However, the Badgers came back better than ever this season and had their chance for revenge in Thursday’s marquee match-up between the two top teams in the region. Lo and behold, Prescott defended its No. 1 ranking and grounded No. 4 Flagstaff to remain undefeated on the season.

The Badgers were paced by Kari Kasun and Hailey Mayhan, who each scored one goal in the first and second half, respectively. Along with the win, the Badgers also bagged their 10th shutout in 12 games this season.

“The girls’ commitment to our system and each other is unbelievable,” Prescott head coach Paul Campuzano said. “You see it in their eyes before the game and know good things will happen. I have never been more proud of a team and the grit they display under pressure is unparalleled. I’m just happy for them.”

UP NEXT

Prescott will return to Bill Shepard Field to host Coconino (3-3-1, 0-2 Grand Canyon) on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

