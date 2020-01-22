OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 22
Yavapai County eyes expensive bridge project over Verde River

Yavapai County District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison. (VVN file photo)

JASON W. BROOKS, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: January 22, 2020 1:35 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — One of the most heavily discussed Verde Valley road projects of the past few years has cleared a few more hurdles, and one county supervisor is hoping work on the road will begin later this year.

Verde Connect is a 9.4-mile road that will extend Beaverhead Flat Road from Cornville Road to Coury Drive, providing a continuous paved crossroad that will connect State Route 179, south of the Village of Oak Creek, with a portion of State Route 260, between Camp Verde and Cottonwood.

The route will connect to Middle Verde Road, ending the dead-end nature of that road, and will involve a new, expensive bridge over the Verde River.

There have already been more than 45 public meetings or presentations, with more on the way.

District 3 Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison is hopeful work on the project will start in the fall of 2020. He said most of the studies, including an environmental one, have been completed.

“Overall, the project is moving along as scheduled, and everything is coming in as expected or better,” Garrison told the Verde Independent. “We have most of the studies done at this point, and those are being distributed to the required parties. We should receive all feedback around April, and expect to have our final round of public hearings early May.”

Other reports include noise, site assessment, biological evaluation, cultural resources and hazardous materials. Those are due in the months ahead.

Coconino and Prescott national forest collaboration is set to happen as well.

Garrison said the project will get further review by the Board of Supervisors after the public meetings. The county hopes to publish a request for proposals based on the results of the studies, followed by a final round of public meetings.

Garrison expects the supervisors will be able to vote on awarding a contract and beginning the project by August.

“We are really quite pleased with the progress that has been made to date, and everything is really starting to come together nicely,” Garrison said. “There probably isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t get asked when we are going to start. Everyone is excited to see this project finally move forward.”

A $25 million federal grant was sought in 2018 and received as part of the Fiscal 2019 federal grant cycle.

The project has received some public opposition, especially those concerned about environmental impact, increased rural traffic, whether it is really needed or if costs will soar well beyond the $25 million in the grant and be passed along to taxpayers.

The Camp Verde Town Council unanimously approved a resolution June 19 to oppose the project. That resolution hasn’t been reversed, though more than one Camp Verde official has expressed second thoughts about that resolution.

According to District 2 Supervisor Thurman, taxes already earmarked for the county’s Regional Roads program would go toward any bond that would pay for the Verde Connect project.

The Verde Independent is a sister publication of The Daily Courier in Cottonwood.

