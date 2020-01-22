Sedona Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting
David Messare, 41, was reportedly in possession of machete before being shot
SEDONA – The man killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday has been identified by the Coconino County Coroner’s Office as 41-year-old David Messare.
Messare, according to Sedona police, was originally from Oregon. He relocated to Sedona in the summer of 2019.
The Jan. 20 early afternoon shooting occurred in the 50-block of Newcastle Lane in Sedona.
The two Sedona officers involved in the incident were placed on paid leave, per department standard protocol in officer-involved shootings. Neither officer was injured.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Sedona Police Department are still investigating the incident.
"This was a significant, unfortunate event for all involved – for David Messare, his family and friends, the involved officers, our entire police department and our community. An officer hopes to go their entire career without having to discharge their weapon. Our hearts go out to everyone affected and we will continue to release details as we gather them," Sedona Police Department Chief of Police Charles Husted said in a statement.
At 8:45 p.m. Monday, Sedona PD released the following timeline of events that led to the shooting:
-At 1:26 p.m., a resident on the 50-block of Newcastle Lane called 911 to report an unknown man shouting in the vicinity while in possession of a machete and a stick. The caller also indicated the man was possibly cutting himself with the machete.
-At 1:29 p.m., Sedona Police Department officers arrived on scene and contacted the man.
-At 1:32 p.m., shots were fired at the man and officers immediately called the Sedona Fire Department for emergency medical care for the man.
-At 1:40 p.m., the SFD declared the man was dead.
The Sedona Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact the Arizona DPS at (602) 223-2212.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The names of the officers involved in the shooting were intentionally left off this report.
