Rite Aid Foundation welcomes 2020 KidCents charities

CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) — The Rite Aid Foundation welcomed 481 nonprofits to its 2020 KidCents class — it’s largest ever — and awarded more than $2.4 million to support the charities that advance the health and well-being of children in communities that Rite Aid serves.

The number of KidCents charities has more than doubled since the program’s inception in 2014, when 204 nonprofits comprised the inaugural class. Over seven years, The Rite Aid Foundation has contributed a total of more than $34 million to KidCents charities across the country, thanks to members of Rite Aid’s loyalty program, wellness+ rewards, rounding up their in-store or online purchases to donate to KidCents.

“More than 3 million Rite Aid customers actively choose to make meaningful contributions to help children in their communities through KidCents. The program’s growth is a testament to their generosity and commitment to building safer, stronger and more supportive communities for youth across the country,” said Jessica Kazmaier, president of The Rite Aid Foundation and Rite Aid chief human resources officer. “The 2020 KidCents class has the opportunity to prove that change adds up exponentially, and we look forward to helping them achieve their goal of giving kids better lives and brighter futures.”

Each KidCents nonprofit will receive a $5,000 grant to start 2020. The funding will help organizations like The Children’s Developmental Center in Richland, Washington, provide programs — like autism evaluations, occupational therapy and speech language therapy — that help children reach their potential.

“The Children’s Developmental Center has been providing early intervention services to young children with developmental delays and their families since 1977. We support, educate and empower families to assist children in reaching their fullest potential,” said Cathryn Tames, executive director of The Children’s Developmental Center and a past recipient of The Rite Aid Foundation’s KIDCHAMP Award. “The support of The Rite Aid Foundation allows us to do what we do best — make a positive difference in the lives of our communities’ youngest children and their families.” Examples of longstanding impacted nonprofits include:

Speech and Language Development Center, Buena Park, California: The nonprofit school and therapy center serves children and young adults with special needs in language learning and/or behavior. More than 200 staff members provide programs and services for about 300 students.

Inspiring Minds, Warren, Ohio: Founded in 2006, Inspiring Minds focuses on five key areas: education, college and career readiness, exposure to new experiences, health and wellness and personal development. The nonprofit offers free after-school and summer enrichment programs to under-represented youth.

Mighty Writers, Philadelphia: Mighty Writers teaches kids to write through four-day-a-week writing academies at six neighborhood locations in Philadelphia and the surrounding area.