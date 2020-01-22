Removal of 300-plus mailboxes and endless post office lines test Prescott Valley residents

As the rain drizzled and temperatures hovered in the mid-40s in the late morning Jan. 21, more than two dozen Coyote Springs residents waited in line at the Prescott Valley Post Office’s annex at 6545 E. Second St. to pick up their mail.

Many, if not all, of these residents had stood for more than an hour for a post office employee stationed at a window inside a cramped, box-shaped lobby to hand them their items. They said it took at least 10 to 15 minutes to complete a transaction.

However, some people couldn’t wait that long and had to leave. Others simply couldn’t get their mail.

This is but one example of how population growth northeast of Prescott Valley is affecting public services.

On Jan. 16, the U.S. Postal Service removed more than 300 of these Coyote Springs residents’ cluster mailboxes that stand near the intersection of Highway 89A and Coyote Springs Road to accommodate a Yavapai County and Town of Prescott Valley lane-widening project there. (The county was seen paving the road on Jan. 21.)

A cattle guard at the intersection of 89A and Coyote Springs Road also had to be relocated more than 100 feet to the north before paving could begin this week. When the work is done, there will be a right-hand turn lane at 89A and Coyote Springs Road, as well as a second turn lane for drivers turning onto 89A.

During the project, the postal service is creating an altogether bigger space nearby for a newer, larger set of cluster mailboxes on a concrete slab to better serve a growing population in Coyote Springs, a rural area northeast of Prescott Valley.

Traffic into the Coyote Springs neighborhood has been temporarily detoured to the west at Viewpoint Drive and Pronghorn Ranch Parkway until the roadwork is complete. Prescott Valley has posted a sign about the project for the past month, Public Works Director Norm Davis said.

“We will work with the county as they widen the road,” U.S. Postal Service growth manager Dave Bronson added.

On Jan. 21, the Postal Service wanted to set the frame and pour concrete for the pad, a huge slab on which the mailboxes will stand. The rain nixed those plans for at least another day.

The new set of cluster mailboxes likely won’t be up until at least the end of January, though.

“The silver lining is that the old boxes needed to be updated,” said Davis, whose department worked with the post office so that it could move the mailboxes while the roadwork was being done. “They are increasing their capacity by a bunch.”

HOURS EXPANDED AT ANNEX

Hours have been expanded at the PV Post Office annex, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and Saturday, until the new cluster mailboxes have been erected. Bronson said there will be more staffing to distribute mail.

“Coming here is not a problem, but they need more people helping,” said Coyote Springs resident Kathy Marzec, who stood in line for an hour and a half to try to get her mail Jan. 21. “I had to give up at 11:45, to make a noon commitment. I was back in line at 1:15 and finally got my mail at 2:30.”

Limited parking at the annex is another concern. The Post Office decided not to send residents to Prescott Valley’s main post office, 8307 E. Highway 69 Suite 1, because of parking constraints there, Bronson added.

Marzec said she receives U.S. Postal Service emails each day, telling her what mail she has coming to her.

“People were telling me that the post office added two more people, but it was still taking each of them 10 to 15 minutes to find people’s mail,” she added.

BETTER SERVICE, EVENTUALLY

Coyote Springs residents received at least one weeks’ notice on their mailboxes that they would need to visit the annex to pick up their mail and packages until the work is finished.

The post office will continue to distribute the mail as quickly as possible from the annex, Bronson said.

Bronson, who has been handling the situation with his boss, Prescott Postmaster Brian Wade, said lock boxes for delivering parcels will also be part of the new cluster mailbox setup at Coyote Springs Road.

The new cluster boxes are already built, Bronson added. It’s simply a matter of pouring the concrete base on a dry day so that it can harden quicker.

“We’re hoping around the end of the month, or 10 days,” said Bronson regarding completion of the mailbox installation. “It depends on the weather.”