OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 23
Weather  28.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Red dust, rain hit weather-plagued Australian Open
Tennis

Ground staff wash red dust tainted water from an outside court as rain delayed play at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Andy Wong/AP)

Ground staff wash red dust tainted water from an outside court as rain delayed play at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Andy Wong/AP)

JOHN PYE, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: January 22, 2020 11:29 p.m.

Some of the so-called true blue courts at the Australian Open were coated in red after a rain front that lashed Melbourne overnight pushed through a dust storm from the northwest and left its mark on the city and the tournament.

Crazy weather has plagued the season-opening major at Melbourne Park and caused yet more disruptions on Day 4, when two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza had to wait for the roof to be closed on Rod Laver Arena before completing her 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 second-round win over Ajla Tomljanovic.

Muguruzu said as well as having a “tough battle to the end,” against her Australian opponent, she had to concentrate on staying patient with all the changing weather conditions.

Smoke from devastating bushfires on Australia’s east coast caused air quality in Melbourne last week to be ranked among the worst in the world, and impacted qualifying for the season’s first tennis major. Heavy rain on three of the first four days of the tournament has caused more difficulties for players and organizers. On Day 3, a blustery wind made conditions difficult.

On the plus side, there are three stadiums with retractable roofs, so the show court matches will proceed.

In the other completed singles matches Thursday, sixth-seeded Belinda Bencic and Donna Vekic advanced to the third round.

U.S. Open semifinalist Bencic beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 7-5, 7-5, and 19th-seeded Vekic had a 6-4, 6-2 win over Alize Cornet.

“First it was sunny, almost raining, windy,” Bencic said. “You just have to accept it and try your best to adapt.”

Heavy morning showers delayed play on all outside courts. That combined with the dust left a layer of red on some outside courts, making them unplayable in the morning.

Melbourne Park staff used high-pressure hoses to clean court surfaces. Light rain became heavy in the early afternoon, forcing the suspension of the only two matches that had started on outside courts.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp said the “dirty rain” from the overnight downpour had forced public pools to close and left some cars with the appearance of having been “sprayed with mud”.

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Richard Carlyon told the ABC the brown rain was the result of dust storms, not bushfire smoke.

In showcourt matches scheduled later Thursday, top-ranked Rafael Nadal was playing Federico Delbonis and Nick Kyrgios was set to play Gilles Simon.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Pursuing a record 23rd major title, Williams opens with win
Turning up the heat: Sharapova into 3rd round, Konta out
Venus Williams, US champion Stephens out
Berrettini outlasts Monfils to reach US Open semifinals
2016 champ Kerber into 2nd round

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries