OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 22
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Police: 3 Arizona children were suffocated by their mother

This Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 booking photo released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, shows Rachel Henry, 22, who has been arrested on suspicion of killing her three children. They were found dead inside the family's home after firefighters got a call about a drowning authorities said Tuesday. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 booking photo released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, shows Rachel Henry, 22, who has been arrested on suspicion of killing her three children. They were found dead inside the family's home after firefighters got a call about a drowning authorities said Tuesday. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP)

JACQUES BILLEAUD, Associated Press
Originally Published: January 22, 2020 3 p.m.

PHOENIX — A woman arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children told investigators that she suffocated her son and two daughters with her hands, police said in court records.

Investigators say Rachel Henry, 22, told them that she thwarted an attempt by her 3-year-old son to protect his 1-year-old sister. The boy kicked and punched his mother and yelled for her to stop, but Henry chased him away, according to court records released Tuesday after her first court appearance.

Prosecutors said Henry acknowledged having a history of methamphetamine addiction and that her children had previously been removed from their home by child-welfare authorities in Oklahoma due to issues related to her drug problem. Henry's family moved to Phoenix in June.

It’s unknown whether Henry, who is jailed on a $3 million bond on suspicion of first-degree murder, has been appointed an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Investigators say the 1-year-old girl was the first to be killed, followed by her 3-year-old brother, then their 7-month-old sister.

“Rachel placed all of the children in a position on the living room couch as if they were napping,” police wrote.

No motive for the killings has emerged. Authorities said in court records that Henry wasn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the killings.

Police previously said the two sisters who were killed were 2 and 7 months old. Court records said the older girl was a year old.

During her brief court appearance Tuesday, Henry spoke in hushed tones as she inquired about her bond.

“I don’t know how I will be able to get any money,” Henry said noting that she doesn’t have a job.

A relative who lives at the house called police late Monday.

Court records say other people were at the home, but police declined to say whether any of them were there when the children were suffocated. No one else has been charged.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety didn't have any earlier contacts or abuse reports involving the family, spokesman Darren DaRonco said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Police: Mother says she killed 3 kids found in Phoenix home
Teen says she was shot with pellet gun after hiding food
Driver posted on Instagram deadly crash that killed her own sister
Retired policeman’s hunch leads to suspect in 6 killings
Police: Woman accused of killing son searched ways to do it

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries