Obituary: Margaret M. Hofeld
Margaret M. Hofeld passed away peacefully in her home at Talking Rock Ranch on December 22, 2019.
Peg, as she was known to her friends, had an incredible life with her husband, Jack, who preceded her in death.
They enjoyed traveling, horse racing and spending time with their children. Peg leaves behind seven children, Ellen (Rick) DiGiovanni, John (Linda) Hofeld, Patricia (Dave) Chaisson, Rick (Mary) Hofeld, Dan (Maerose) Hofeld, Caroline (Dennis) Poirier, Rosemary (Dave) Dvorak, along with many grand and great-grandchildren to carry on. With all our hearts, you will be missed… Memorial service will be held at St. Catherine’s Laboure Church on February 21, 2010 at 11:00 a.m.
Information provided by survivors.
