Letter: Voter suppression
Editor:
The rights of American citizens must be protected. One of our most precious is the right to vote. Tom Steele, in his Dec. 31 letter, “Voting issues,” agrees but then wants to limit some citizens’ rights. He claims a previous writer is lying about all the voter- suppression tactics Republicans are using. In fact, Tom names most of them.
Fact one: There is no voter fraud problem in Arizona or for that matter in any other state. Republicans use this myth to justify their suppression tactics.
Fact two: Anything that makes it more difficult to vote is suppression.
Fact three: Arizona Republicans have purged voter rolls, reduced the time polls are open and reduced the number of polling places, moved polling places, sent out voter information late, made it illegal to take a disabled person’s ballot to the ballot box and instituted voter ID requirements. All of these actions make it more difficult to vote, especially if you are poor or disabled. This is voter suppression.
Fact four: I don’t want to call Tom a liar, but he is wrong about the previous writer not telling the truth about these voter issues.
Lawmakers should be making it easier to vote rather than putting up unnecessary barriers that overtly disenfranchise those with low income, the elderly and the disabled. These questionable tactics and Republican’s acceptance of foreign election interference are literally stealing votes and must be stopped. Vote for those who will protect everyone’s right to vote.
Bob Lynne
Prescott
